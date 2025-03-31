MMA Knockout

Everything you need to know about Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic

Mathew Riddle

DAZN/Queensberry Promotions

Heavyweight titans collide this weekend at the Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester, as 'The Juggernaut' Joe Joyce returns to competition against 'El Animal' Filip Hrgovic.

The heavyweight headliner features two prolific finishers looking to recoup from career-altering losses. Hrgovic steps in to replace Dillian Whyte, who withdrew with an injury.

For Joyce, his upset loss against an over-the-hill Derek Chisora in 2024 couldn't have been more damning. Fans were shouting 'fraud check' when Hrgovic fell to Daniel Dubois a month earlier, and now both men vie to return to the win column.

'Heavy Impact' hosts 12 fights at British prime time, here's what you need to know.

Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic promotional material
DAZN/Queensberry Promotions

When will Joe Joyce fight Filip Hrgovic?

Joyce-Hrgovic takes place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Saturday, April 5. The main event ring walks are expected at 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST, while the main event is expected to begin at 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST.

Where to watch Joyce vs. Hrgovic

Boxing fans can catch Joyce-Hrgovic on the DAZN app, it marks the first Queensberry Promotions card to stream on DAZN.

Joyce vs. Hrgovic full undercard

(subject to change, not in official bout order)

  • Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic; HW
  • David Adeleye vs. Jeamie Tshikeva; BBBoC British HW title
  • Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O'Regan; SLW Commonwealth title
  • Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic; HW
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Alex Murphy; SLW
  • Juergen Uldedaj vs. Gerardo Mellado; CW
  • Mark Chamberlain vs. Miguel Angel Scaringi; SLW
  • Royston Barney-Smith vs. Cesar Ignacio Paredes; SFW
  • Nelson Birchall vs. Rodrigo Matias Areco; FW
  • Alfie Middlemiss vs. Alexander Morales; FW
  • Ramtin Musah vs. Robbie Chapman; SMW
  • Louis Szeto vs. Nabil Ahmed; BW

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. You can view his website at www.warriortribune.com. You can also reach him via email at: mathewriddlemma@gmail.com.

Home/Boxing