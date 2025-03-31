MMA Knockout

UFC feud between Ilia Topuria and ex-champion escalates with latest comments

Is a Topuria-Oliveira fight closer to fruition than Islam Makhachev?

The beef between Illia Topuria and Charles Oliveira may have been reignited recently with Oliveira’s latest comments on “The Ariel Helwani Show” regarding Topuria's move from the featherweight division to the lightweight division.

“But I have firepower in my wrists, and I’m really focused on the belt itself,” Oliveira said via translation. It’s not about who it’s going to be on my way, but getting the belt. He’s just trying to dig out a fight. He’s saying a lot of crap. I really respect his fights, the way he’s come up and everything, but he’s being very disrespectful now and is saying a lot of things that he shouldn’t.”

Oliveira is comfortable waiting for Topuria, assuming Topuria’s newly-minted promise from the UFC comes true.

“Bottom line is Makhachev is the guy that has to be beat,” Oliveira added. “If [Topuria is] the next one to fight him, then so be it. I’m just an employee here. If he’s given the chance and not me, I’m going to keep fighting, keep preparing and keep waiting for my turn to come around. It is what it is. I don’t think much about it. I’ll fight whoever comes to fight me and that’s about it.”

Ilia Topuria Exposes Charles Oliveira

Oliveira’s comments originally stem from a recent Topuria rant on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) about how the newly-minted lightweight criticized Oliveira about his willingness to fight him.

Ilia Topuria bashes Charles Oliveir
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“Charles, it's better if you stay quiet,” Topuria tweeted March 22. “You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge.”

It remains to be seen whether a fight between the pair will occur in the near future, but it’s clear that bad blood has been drawn.

