Benoit Saint Denis confirms next fight for UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Maddalena
UFC 315 might have another fight coming.
The Montreal PPV features a double championship headliner, with Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight throne against Jack Della Maddalena, and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot.
Another all-action fighter has confirmed he'll be joining the fray...
Benoit Saint Denis announces he'll be fighting at UFC 315
France's Benoit Saint Denis has remarked that he'll be joining the fight card on May 10. 'God of War' revealed the fact in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on March 31.
"[...] You are leaving for Montreal in Canada for a fight on the 10th," Denis' interviewer revealed in an intermission.
Because of the French-Canadian audience at UFC 315, it makes sense for Denis to fight somebody like Fares Ziam. Not only would Denis get the opportunity to steal Ziam's momentum and break his losing streak, Ziam would be able to get his name out there with a win over a higher-ranked opponent.
UFC 315 full card
With Denis' fight reported but not officially confirmed, UFC 315 unofficially has 12 fights.
- Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena; 170-lbs title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot; 125-lbs title
- Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva; 125-lbs
- Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales; 170-lbs
- Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi; 135-lbs
- Benoit Saint Denis vs. TBA; 155-lbs*
- Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan; 135-lbs
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva; 185-lbs
- Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke; 170-lbs
- Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius; 125-lbs
- Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan; 205-lbs
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba; 205-lbs
