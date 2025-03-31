UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy preview, full card & best fights
The UFC returns to the APEX warehouse this weekend for a dynamite featherweight fight.
Britain's Murphy looks to extend his undefeated record with a win over a big name in Emmett, a truly vicious knockout artist riding the high of flatlining Bryce Mitchell in his last fight.
While the APEX venue disappoints fight fans, there is still plenty to look forward to on the card.
UFC Vegas 105 main event: Murphy vs Emmett
In our main event, Emmett looks to rewind the clocks and hand Murphy his first defeat in 16 professional fights.
'The Miracle' Murphy has been in the UFC for six years and rides a 16 fight unbeaten streak. Despite this, he hasn't had his breakthrough moment, owing to his 71 percent decision rate.
Emmett serves to be a great litmus test for the Brit - a hard-hitting, durable five-rounder who can test Murphy's chin as well as his grit.
UFC Vegas 105 co-main event: Brito vs. Sabatini
Another baffling addition to the APEX card is Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini. Brito is pure value for entertainment possessing an 88 percent finishing rate. 'Tubarao' (shark) was riding a profilic run of four finishes before enduring a controversial split decision loss to William Gomis in 2024.
His opponent, Sabatini, is a grappling specialist looking to secure his first UFC winning streak since 2022. Sabatini will test the cardio and pace of Brito.
UFC Vegas 105 full card
As well as these dynamite fights, fans are privy to a host of talent on the rest of the card. This includes the third-phase of Kennedy Nzechukwu's heavyweight move, a veteran's matchup between Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares, and the UFC debut of three-time DWCS winner Torrez Finney.
UFC Vegas 105 is scheduled for 13 fights (subject to change):
- Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy; FW
- Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini; FW
- Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee; BW
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday; HW
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares; MW
- Robert Valentin vs. Torrez Finney; MW
- Luis Gurule vs. Ode Osbourne; FLW
- Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos; BW
- Dione Barbosa vs. Diana Belbita; FLW
- Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza; WW
- Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao; BW
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar; SW
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes; SW
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC feud between Ilia Topuria and ex-champion escalates with latest comments
- 76% of fans thought Dominick Reyes defeated Jon Jones in 2020's most controversial fight
- Benoit Saint Denis confirms next fight for UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Maddalena
- Jared Gooden announces shock retirement after 2-5 UFC streak
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.