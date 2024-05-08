Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Fight Gets New Date & Location
Fans will have to wait a little bit longer than expected to see Jorge Masvidal step into the boxing ring for the first time against his former opponent and fellow UFC veteran Nate Diaz.
“Gamebred” announced his retirement from combat sports last year after dropping a unanimous decision to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. That result was the 39-year-old’s fourth loss in a row, but it didn’t take long for Masvidal to walk back his retirement plans and schedule a boxing match against Diaz on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.
Many combat sports fans were surprised by the news that the PPV event would go head-to-head with UFC 302 on June 1, but a report from Lance Pugmire indicates that the boxing match has been postponed to July 6 and will now take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
Ariel Helwani also reports that a major reason for the change was to avoid a conflict with UFC 302, which will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and is headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.
Neither Masvidal nor Diaz have publically commented on the change as of yet, but following the initial fight announcement both men have remained active on social media to promote the boxing sequel to their inaugural “BMF” title fight that headlined UFC 244 back in 2019.
The rescheduled fight on July 6 will be Diaz’s second foray into boxing after he lost a unanimous decision to Jake Paul last year, and the main card for the event will also see UFC veteran Chris Avila take on former UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder Anthony Pettis.
