Tyson Fury Backs Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match, Cites ‘Jealous’ Fighters
Tyson Fury is tuning in to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, regardless of what the critics have to say about the upcoming boxing match.
There is a lot to be said about Paul fighting a 58 year-old Tyson, with many concerns arising around if the pro bout should even be sanctioned due to a 30-year age gap between the two. Despite the noise from fighters and fans alike, the show rolls on as the old guard meets the new on July 20th.
Former UFC Star Darren Till Meets Ex-Boxing Champion on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Card
Of course, there's a lot of money to be made, too. Paul vs. Tyson will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with millions more watching on Netflix thanks to the streaming giant's more than 269.6M subscribers worldwide (via Statista). Not everybody is sold on the blockbuster matchup, including boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.
“Not at all, no, [it’s not good for boxing]," Alvarez recently said in an interview with TMZ. "I think Netflix is good for boxing, but at that special fight, I think Netflix is doing something wrong there. I think Netflix being involved, yes, it’s good, but no in that kind of fights, I think it is more show than a fight.”
Fury, the WBC Heavyweight Champion, is no stranger to super-fights (or spectacles) and enters one of his own against Oleksandr Usyk this weekend. Fury shares a bright outlook on Paul's fight versus his namesake in Mike Tyson and weighed-in on why other fighters may not feel the same way.
"Only fighters who are not paid and not getting laid, they're the fighters who are jealous," Fury said on The MMA Hour. "Negative people who are not making any money and are not set to gain anything from this fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. I think it's fantastic. I think it's creating a lot of money. One for Texas selling out all 'em tickets and that means drinks, alcohol, food and beverage, everything for the local area. Big influx in dollars being spent in local area. Obviously all of Mike's teams are being fed and all of Jake's teams being fed out of it. So, there's a lot of mouths being fed. A lot of people's rents are being paid. So I don't know what's to be negative about it. I'm over the moon for it. Looking forward to it."
Jorge Masvidal Explains Delay on Nate Diaz Fight: ‘Nate's a F****** Idiot'
"Iron" Mike will step into the ring as a pro for the first time since 2005, when he lost against Kevin McBride. Tyson has fought only once since then in an exhibition match against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, and that event also saw Jake Paul go viral for knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson on the night's undercard.
"I get to see the legend Mike Tyson back in the ring in my era... fantastic," Fury continued. "I only saw one, him against Roy Jones. It was fantastic. So I get to see him again live and exclusive as an adult. What a treat. And then you got like Jake Paul, him and his brother have done fantastic. I know we've got a rivalry going on with Tommy [Fury] and that, but I gotta speak at how I see it."
"Jake and Logan have done absolutely fantastic for themselves from becoming like young kids to be multimillionaires and YouTubers and wrestlers and boxers and everything else, and entertaining. So I know they've got a lot of haters and stuff. However, I'm not one of them. I'm a fan and I support it. I support people going in and making lots of millions of dollars out of boxing, my sport. And it only makes it better for young people who don't get paid because more people will see the fight and be interested in it and think, 'You know what, I'm gonna watch a young kid who I don't even know, it might be a good fight.'"
"So more eyes to the game and it's better," Fury said of Paul vs. Tyson.
According to a press release, 120,000 fans have already signed up for pre-sale access to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live, and we're still two months out from the event.
Tyson Fury Reckons Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul ‘Pretty Even' Fight: ‘Who’s Not Intrigued?'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.