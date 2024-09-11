Kickboxer Who Beat Alex Pereira Stuns with KO in Front of Dana White
Yousri Belgaroui is successful in his second appearance on Dana White's Contender Series on September 11.
Belgaroui, a former GLORY kickboxer who fought Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, came up against Japan's Taiga Iwasaki in the night's penultimate bout. For the most part, it was an ugly fight, with Iwasaki storming into range and Belgaroui forfeiting the clinch. Late in the second round, Belgaroui had a point taken away for repeated eye pokes, but he redeemed himself in the third.
Following a crunching knee to the midsection, Iwasaki paused to take a breather, only to be met with an onslaught from Belgaroui which included a flush flying knee that rocked him. Belgaroui didn't let him off the hook, chasing him around the Octagon until dropping him with a barrage of strikes against the cageside.
"UFC is the biggest platform in the world... I would be super super proud to be a part of it," Balgaroui said in his post-fight interview.
We will find out in the conclusion of tonight's Contender Series to see whether Belgaroui secures a contract.
