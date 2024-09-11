MMA Knockout

Israel Adesanya's Teammate Secures UFC Contract With Vicious KO

Navajo Stirling is one to watch after this DWCS performance.

Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 was rather uneventful, until City Kickboxing's Navajo Stirling scored a fantastic one-shot knockout in the night's final fight.

Stirling came up against American finisher Phillip Latu, and it was a competetive fight while it lasted. Latu's aggression, power, and combination punches drew respect from Stirling in the opening frame.

The fight came to a sudden and shocking end in round two, however, as both fighters threw down. Stirling missed a big 1-2, then paused for just a moment before coming over the top with a left hook which completely flatlined his foe.

Stirling's victory was the most emphatic finish of the night, with Brazil's Nicolle Caliari securing an armbar finish and kickboxer Yousri Belgaroui scoring a TKO in an otherwise tepid competition. UFC CEO Dana White awarded Stirling a contract, and we could see him return to the Octagon very soon.

