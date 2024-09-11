Israel Adesanya's Teammate Secures UFC Contract With Vicious KO
Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 was rather uneventful, until City Kickboxing's Navajo Stirling scored a fantastic one-shot knockout in the night's final fight.
Stirling came up against American finisher Phillip Latu, and it was a competetive fight while it lasted. Latu's aggression, power, and combination punches drew respect from Stirling in the opening frame.
The fight came to a sudden and shocking end in round two, however, as both fighters threw down. Stirling missed a big 1-2, then paused for just a moment before coming over the top with a left hook which completely flatlined his foe.
Stirling's victory was the most emphatic finish of the night, with Brazil's Nicolle Caliari securing an armbar finish and kickboxer Yousri Belgaroui scoring a TKO in an otherwise tepid competition. UFC CEO Dana White awarded Stirling a contract, and we could see him return to the Octagon very soon.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Kickboxer Who Beat Alex Pereira Stuns with KO in Front of Dana White
- Dana White's Contender Series Week 5 Results & Highlights
- Dana White Reveals Special Gift to UFC 306 Fans
- Merab Dvalishvili Warns Sean O’Malley of Consequences for UFC 306 Withdrawal
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.