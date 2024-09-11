MMA Knockout

Dana White Reveals Mega Payout For Easter Egg Competition At UFC 306

There will be a grand prize winner if one lucky fan can find all four Easter eggs at UFC 306.

Zain Bando

Although most of Saturday night's production outlook has remained secretive,  UFC CEO Dana White hinted at an exciting caveat for fans who watch the event live.

With the fights three days away, White said Tuesday night at the DWCS post-fight press conference the fights, specifically the main card, will be divided up between 90-second movies. Within those movies will be Easter eggs, which White said will come with a monetary incentive for those who find them.

"Each chapter starts before the next fight," White said, describing the pay-per-view format. "So, there will be a show open, right? Then the first movie [about Mexican's fighting history] will run. And it will end at the end of the fight. And then, we call them "worlds," and the fight will live inside this world. And the world will evolve as the fights are going on, but it will be very suttle. Clouds will move, fires will burn, birds will fly, or whatever the hell's going on in that world at that time."

White said the details have not been ironed out regarding the incentive, but did confirm the Easter eggs as another unique element to the show.

"There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films," White said. "We're working it out with legal right now, but what I want to do [is] if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I'll give you $25,000."

White confirmed the UFC's trip to the MSG Sphere would be a one-and-done event but said the annual "Noche UFC" event will move to different parts of the country with vastly populated Mexican Heritages, including Texas and Arizona.

The event is headlined by two championship fights, which includes Sean O'Malley's second bantamweight title defense and the flyweight trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko, which Grasso currently leads 1-0-1.

Zain Bando

