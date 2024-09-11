UFC Champ Replaces Conor McGregor on Dana White's Mount Rushmore
One current UFC champion took the liberty of adding himself to Dana White’s recently-named Mount Rushmore of MMA.
Conor McGregor Gets Replaced On White's Mount Rushmore
Fight fans are always happy to engage in debates regarding the GOAT and pound-for-pound rankings, and as of late they’ve delighted in questioning White’s insistence that Jon Jones deserves the current #1 P4P spot despite the fact that “Bones” has only fought once since a controversial light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in 2020.
The UFC CEO unsurprisingly included Jones when he recently revealed his MMA “Mount Rushmore” that also included Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, and Ronda Rousey, but UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad was happy to make an adjustment and replace “The Notorious” with himself.
Muhammad’s choice to put himself in McGregor’s spot was likely done to rile fans up more than anything else, but even the Irishman’s biggest supporters have grown frustrated this year as plans for a comeback were repeatedly delayed and the former two-division champion was even forced to pull out of a scheduled headliner against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.
“Remember the Name” has also started mentioning St-Pierre’s name more often since claiming the welterweight belt, and the 36-year-old even stated that a potential title defense against former welterweight king Kamaru Usman could put him right into the welterweight GOAT conversation alongside “Rush”.
Muhammad has had no problem keeping his name in MMA headlines in the months since claiming the welterweight strap from Leon Edwards at UFC 304, and with unbeaten Shavkat Rakhmonov actively campaigning for a welterweight title shot fans are waiting to see who “Remember the Name” will defend his new belt against first.
