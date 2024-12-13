ONE Friday Fights: Jonathan Haggerty's Brother Brutalizes 57-Fight Veteran
We have a new British Muay Thai phenom on our hands.
Freddie Haggerty, brother of two-time ONE Championship champion Jonathan Haggerty, is now 3-0 under the ONE Friday Fights banner.
The 20-year-old strawweight came up against 40-17 Kaoklai on Friday's broadcast, completely destroying him with a barrage of leg kicks, front kicks to the face, and slick boxing combinations.
Haggerty ended the fight partway through the third round, sending a battered and bloodied Koaklai to the canvas for the final time. With the victory, Haggerty secured his third-straight finish in ONE and a roughly $10 thousand bonus, also his third in a row.
Expect to see big things from Freddie Haggerty in the future.
More MMA Knockout News
- (Exclusive) Dakota Ditcheva Wants "Massive" Manchester Event after Winning PFL Title
- UFC-Killer? New League Signs Former Champs, Stacked Roster With Dozens of Stars
- Colby Covington Explains Lack of Trash Talk with ‘Nobody’ Joaquin Buckley
- Michael Chandler Open to Colby Covington Fight, Hopes ‘Chaos’ Gets KO’d at UFC Tampa
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.