ONE Friday Fights: Jonathan Haggerty's Brother Brutalizes 57-Fight Veteran

Is Freddie Haggerty the UK's next Muay Thai superstar?

Mathew Riddle

ONE Championship

We have a new British Muay Thai phenom on our hands.

Freddie Haggerty, brother of two-time ONE Championship champion Jonathan Haggerty, is now 3-0 under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

The 20-year-old strawweight came up against 40-17 Kaoklai on Friday's broadcast, completely destroying him with a barrage of leg kicks, front kicks to the face, and slick boxing combinations.

Haggerty ended the fight partway through the third round, sending a battered and bloodied Koaklai to the canvas for the final time. With the victory, Haggerty secured his third-straight finish in ONE and a roughly $10 thousand bonus, also his third in a row.

Expect to see big things from Freddie Haggerty in the future.

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

