Khabib Nurmagomedov Endorses Shady Cryptocurrency Aimed at Helping Conor McGregor’s 'Victims'
In light of being held liable for sexual assault earlier this month, Conor McGregor has lost numerous brand deals, had murals erased, and now a new cryptocurrency has surfaced alleging "to donate towards the legal fees of the victims of the Convict McGregor".
$Convict is a "satirical meme coin" inspired by McGregor's civil case. The official website states that "the coin and its content are purely for entertainment and meme culture," but despite this, it has still seen endorsement from one of the most prominent personalities in MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
'This guy deserve punishment," Khabib Slams McGregor
Reacting to the meme coin post on November 27, Nurmagomedov remarked "Good job guys, you have my full support, this guy deserve punishment."
Nurmagomedov has been criticized in the past for his involvement in non-fungible tokens, a form of crypto business.
So far, $Convict is five days old, and according to the ticker on Gecko Terminal, it has shown some red flags synonymous with a pump and dump. ("A market manipulation tactic where the value of a token is artificially inflated to attract participants, then sold off, causing the price to crash." Coinbase)
The legitimacy of the coin as either a quick cash grab or a legitimate effort to support legal fees remains uncertain.
