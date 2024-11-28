MMA Knockout

Martin Bakole on the Brink of a Blockbuster Fight with Daniel Dubois

Bakole vs. Ajagba is on the cards as the next IBF title eliminator.

Martin Bakole is still on the warpath to an IBF showdown.

The current IBF heavyweight champion is Daniel Dubois. While Bakole waits in the wings, the IBF is reviewing the heavyweight roster to select an opponent for an eliminator fight. Agit Kabayel and Zhilei Zhang are rumored to face off on the February 22 Saudi card, and now No. 7 ranked IBF heavyweight Efe Ajagba has been chosen as a potential contender.

Ajagba (20-1) has pieced together a five-fight winning streak since suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of Frank Sanchez in 2021. Bakole (21-1) surged into the limelight with an upset knockout over Jared Anderson in August.

