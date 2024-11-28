UFC 310: Cody Durden Ready to Prove He’s Levels above Joshua Van
Cody Durden got back on track in his last fight, and he'll look to keep that momentum going with a win over Joshua Van.
Durden Says He Was Drunk 5 Days Before Matt Schnell Fight
After two losses in a row, #14 UFC Flyweight Durden took a gamble of a lifetime in September, stepping up on just four days' notice to fight Matt Schnell at UFC Vegas 97. Durden fought up a weight class after a night of drinking left him hungover the Monday before (Labor Day).
"You gotta risk things in this world if you're willing to get something. I'm a big risk taker," Durden told MMA Knockout of fighting despite the circumstances.
Coming off the couch, "Custom Made" was still able to get his hand raised with a $50K bonus-winning submission, on top of that, a new UFC contract Durden had signed with the bout agreement. A new beginning, another opportunity for Durden to continue rising through the ranks of the flyweight division.
'Lot Of Mistakes That I Can Capitalize On,' Durden On Van's Last Win
An actual fight camp behind him this time around, Durden, 33, battles rising prospect Van on the stacked prelim portion of UFC 310 on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas. Van's 4-1 in the UFC, bouncing back from his first loss in years to Charles Johnson with a hard-fought decision win over Edgar Chairez at UFC 306 on relatively short notice.
"Yeah, man, it was good," Durden said of Van's last performance. "He's young, hungry, he's a good fighter. But I'm on a whole different level than Edgar Chairez. I'm on a whole different level than Joshua Van, and I can't wait to show it next weekend.
"There was a lot of mistakes made in that fight and a lot of mistakes that I can capitalize on. I believe in myself. I know where I stand and I train with the best guys in the world. I'm ready, dude. One week out."
Durden Believes He's In His Prime At 33
American Top Team's Durden has nearly twice as much pro experience as Van, who's 10 years younger at 23. Durden is training with the likes of current flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja and top featherweight contender Movsar Evloev for this training camp.
"I think the overall experience [is a factor]," Durden said of his upcoming matchup with Van. "I'm in my prime, I feel great. I'm injury-free. This is my 12th fight in the UFC, three fights in the UFC I took on short notice... I can't wait to shine.
"I believe it's gonna come together next weekend and I can't wait to shine. My striking's gonna shine. Joshua Van's got good boxing, but man, I'm a totally different— I'm an MMA fighter. I'm going in there, gonna put on a masterclass and it's gonna be a tough fight.
"We're gonna go to hell and we're gonna see who survives," Durden concluded.
Witness Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van on the preliminary card of UFC 310 next Saturday - live on ESPN+.
