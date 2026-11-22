The UFC was in Qatar this past Saturday and brought an action-packed night of fights, with New Zealand's Navajo Stirling dispatching former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka in the main event.

Not only does the win put Stirling in a strong position for a title shot, but it also sets back the Czech Republic's Procházka. Procházka is 3-4 since losing the title, spanning a stretch from 2023 through this past Saturday, after compiling a 13-fight unbeaten run.

The event spanned 12 fights, with Stirling securing his fourth KO/TKO and eighth overall in MMA. Stirling (12-0 MMA) improved to 7-0 in the UFC, giving him is fourth and final win of the year and back-to-back performance bonuses.

Navajo Stirling in UFC Title Positioning (Positive)

Aug 1, 2026; Belgrade, Serbia; Navajo Stirling celebrates his win over Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Stirling said he's interested in bigger fights down the road, he isn't in a rush to fight again, as Carlos Ulberg is still recovering from recent injuries. Not quickly, at least.

"I've pushed everything aside and just focused on what I want to achieve, and I've done that. I'm not taking my foot off yet, but I just need to come back to the drawing board and develop myself a little bit, and grow my brand as well," Stirling told reporters. "It's just probably a conversation I'll have with my team and see what's next."

Stirling did admit, however, that if the UFC wants to go in a different direction, he's okay with it.

"Ankalaev is definitely somebody I was thinking about after this," Stirling said. "He's a really, really good fighter, very dangerous, and well-rounded. I feel like he would be a very tough test for anyone, and that's an exciting fight for me as well."

There is always the other side of the coin, too.

Brian Oretega's Unceremonious Retirement (Negative)

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Ortega of the United States (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes of Brazil (blue bloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lightweight Brian Ortega lost his fifth fight in his last six appearances and officially announced his retirement following his fight against Dan Hooker. Ortega had dealt with injuries in prior years, with his lone win coming against Yair Rodriguez in a Feb. 2024 rematch. A rough conclusion to a career that spanned 15 UFC fights, as Ortega finished 8-6, with one No Contest.

Ortega, 35, had been part of the UFC since 2014 and fought Alexander Volkanovski in Sept. 2021 at UFC 266 for Volkanovski's UFC featherweight title. A near-submission win wasn't enough for Ortega, as that was the closest he'd come to becoming champion.

Overall, though, the event belonged to Stirling, as he remains in light heavyweight title contention.