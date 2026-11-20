UFC Qatar Start Time, Full Card & Odds for Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling
The UFC has its pre-Thanksgiving event this Saturday from Doha, Qatar, for a Fight Night offering headlined by the Czech Republic's Jiří Procházka and New Zealand's Navajo Stirling in a five-round, non-title light heavyweight bout.
Procházka (32-6-1 MMA), the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, is fresh off a loss to Carlos Ulberg (14-1 MMA) in their vacant title fight at UFC 327 in April but has managed to win two of his last three fights overall.
Procházka had a short-lived light heavyweight title run, highlighted by beating Brazil's Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win the title in June 2022. Procházka has fallen short a few times, including a UFC 303 rematch against then-champion Alex Pereira (13-4 MMA) in June 2024.
Meanwhile, Stirling (11-0 MMA) has burst onto the scene in dominant fashion with six Octagon wins, including a huge résumé-boosting win against Jan Błachowicz (29-12-2 MMA) in his last outing in August. Should Stirling win, he'll finish the year a perfect 4-0 after fighting only twice between the end of 2024 and Sept. 2025 (not including DWCS).
Eleven other fights make up the card outside of the main event, featuring former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling and ex-title challenger Brian Ortega, to name a few.
It's the UFC's third-to-last event of the year, with another Fight Night event commencing Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by UFC 335 Saturday, Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.
Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling UFC Qatar Start Time
It's an early start for UFC Qatar for MMA fans stateside, as the entire card streams live on Paramount+. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, live from Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
Check out the full bout order below, including updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Qatar Card Lineup
Main Card (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT)
- Main Event: Jiri Prochazka (+145) vs. Navajo Stirling (-175), light heavyweight
- Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-135), featherweight
- Dan Hooker (-185) vs. Brian Ortega (+154), lightweight
- Kyoji Horiguchi (-198) vs. Asu Almabayev (+164), flyweight
- Jared Cannonier (+240) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-298), middleweight
Prelims (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT)
- Featured Prelim: Aleksandre Topuria (-278) vs. Santiago Luna (+264), bantamweight
- Shamil Gaziev (-198) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+164), heavyweight
- Amir Albazi (-108) vs. Alessandro Costa (-112), flyweight
- Jake Matthews (-238) vs. Tahir Abdullayev (+195), welterweight
- Nikolas Motta (+136) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-162), lightweight
- Diyar Nurgozhay (-250) vs. Alik Lorenz (+205), light heavyweight
- Shoaib Yousaf (+120) vs. John Mitchell (-142), lightweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99