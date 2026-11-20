The UFC has its pre-Thanksgiving event this Saturday from Doha, Qatar, for a Fight Night offering headlined by the Czech Republic's Jiří Procházka and New Zealand's Navajo Stirling in a five-round, non-title light heavyweight bout.

Procházka (32-6-1 MMA), the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, is fresh off a loss to Carlos Ulberg (14-1 MMA) in their vacant title fight at UFC 327 in April but has managed to win two of his last three fights overall.

Procházka had a short-lived light heavyweight title run, highlighted by beating Brazil's Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to win the title in June 2022. Procházka has fallen short a few times, including a UFC 303 rematch against then-champion Alex Pereira (13-4 MMA) in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Stirling (11-0 MMA) has burst onto the scene in dominant fashion with six Octagon wins, including a huge résumé-boosting win against Jan Błachowicz (29-12-2 MMA) in his last outing in August. Should Stirling win, he'll finish the year a perfect 4-0 after fighting only twice between the end of 2024 and Sept. 2025 (not including DWCS).

Eleven other fights make up the card outside of the main event, featuring former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling and ex-title challenger Brian Ortega, to name a few.

It's the UFC's third-to-last event of the year, with another Fight Night event commencing Saturday, Dec. 5, followed by UFC 335 Saturday, Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Jiri Prochazka vs. Navajo Stirling UFC Qatar Start Time

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's an early start for UFC Qatar for MMA fans stateside, as the entire card streams live on Paramount+. The prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, live from Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena, followed by the main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Check out the full bout order below, including updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Qatar Card Lineup

(Zuffa LLC)

Main Card (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT)

Main Event : Jiri Prochazka (+145) vs. Navajo Stirling (-175), light heavyweight

: Jiri Prochazka (+145) vs. Navajo Stirling (-175), light heavyweight Co-Main Event : Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-135), featherweight

: Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-135), featherweight Dan Hooker (-185) vs. Brian Ortega (+154), lightweight

Kyoji Horiguchi (-198) vs. Asu Almabayev (+164), flyweight

Jared Cannonier (+240) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-298), middleweight

Prelims (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT)

Featured Prelim : Aleksandre Topuria (-278) vs. Santiago Luna (+264), bantamweight

: Aleksandre Topuria (-278) vs. Santiago Luna (+264), bantamweight Shamil Gaziev (-198) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+164), heavyweight

Amir Albazi (-108) vs. Alessandro Costa (-112), flyweight

Jake Matthews (-238) vs. Tahir Abdullayev (+195), welterweight

Nikolas Motta (+136) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-162), lightweight

Diyar Nurgozhay (-250) vs. Alik Lorenz (+205), light heavyweight

Shoaib Yousaf (+120) vs. John Mitchell (-142), lightweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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