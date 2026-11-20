UFC Qatar goes down tomorrow (November 21) in Doha, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Jiří Procházka (+150) vs. Navajo Stirling (-180)

Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Kevin Vallejos (-135)

Dan Hooker (-185) vs. Brian Ortega (+154)

Kyoji Horiguchi (-198) vs. Asu Almabayev (+164)

Ikram Aliskerov (-325) vs. Jared Cannonier (+260)

Aleksandre Topuria (-278) vs. Santiago Luna (+225)

Shamil Gaziev (-198) vs. Tallison Teixeira (+164)

Amir Albazi (-108) vs. Alessandro Costa (-112)

Jake Matthews (-238) vs. Tahir Abdullayev (+195)

Nikolas Motta (+142) vs. Dom Mar Fan (-170)

Alik Lorenz (+210) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (-258)

John Mitchell (-142) vs. Shoaib Yousaf (+120)

UFC Qatar Moneyline Bets

Alessandro Costa to Defeat Amir Albazi (-112)

Alessandro Costa (red gloves) fights Cody Durden (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Costa was knocked out when he made his UFC debut against Albazi in 2022, but the two flyweights find themselves on very different trajectories as they prepare to square off again nearly four years after that initial meeting.

Aljamain Sterling to Defeat Kevin Vallejos (+114)

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Vallejos obviously has a clear path to victory here if he can keep this standing and connect with Sterling’s chin, but the former champion also represents a significant step up in competition for the Argentinian finisher.

Jiří Procházka to Defeat Navajo Stirling (+150)

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm personally picking Stirling to get the win here, but there's certainly value on Procházka as an underdog given his ability to draw opponents into the kind of chaotic fights that he thrives in.

UFC Qatar Prop Bets

Ikram Aliskerov to Defeat Jared Cannonier via Decision (+165)

Phil Hawes (red gloves) fights Ikram Aliskerov (blue gloves) during UFC 288 at Prudential Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aliskerov is a fairly sizeable favorite to get his hand raised here, but Cannonier has proven to be quite durable and hasn’t been stopped in well over two years.

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Alik Lorenz – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 2 (-125)

Rafael Tobias (red gloves) fights Diyar Nurgozhay (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these men boast knockout power and are used to getting things done during the opening round, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this fight end during the opening five minutes.

Nikolas Motta to Win by KO/TKO/DQ or Dom Mar Fan to Win by Decision (-140)

Motta should boast a speed and power advantage while this fight stays standing and could end things with a big shot, but if Fan can get his grappling going then the Australian may also just grind out a decision.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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