The UFC to returns to Doha, Qatar today (November 21) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive light heavyweight contest.

After coming up short in a fight for the division’s vacant title at UFC 327, former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka will try to stifle the rise of Navajo Stirling in the main event for UFC Qatar.

A former UFC champion is also in action in the co-main event, as Aljamain Sterling looks to extend his winning run to three fights and move closer towards a featherweight title shot when he meets Kevin Vallejos, who is undefeated since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.

Dan Hooker Welcomes Brian Ortega to Lightweight on UFC Qatar Main Card

Two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega also moves up to the lightweight divison at UFC Qatar to meet fan favorite Dan Hooker after “The Hangman” was stopped by Salahdine Parnasse in the main event of UFC Paris in September.

Dan Hooker (red gloves) fights Salahdine Parnasse (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At flyweight, Asu Almabayev will also try to secure his fourth win in a row when he takes on former RIZIN and Bellator titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi.

Asu Almabayev (blue gloves) fights CJ Vergara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC Qatar main card is rounded out by a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Ikram Aliskerov, who enters the night riding the momentum of three-straight victories.

UFC Qatar Prelims Include Alexander Topuria vs. Santiago Luna

In the featured prelim, Ilia Topuria’s brother Alexandre Topuria looks to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on Santiago Luna in a bantamweight bout.

Santiago Luna (red gloves) reacts prior to the fight against Quang Le (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelim portion of UFC Qatar also features a pivotal flyweight rematch between Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa, who is looking to avenge his previous loss to Albazi and also take his spot in the UFC rankings.

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the prelims include Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira, Jake Matthews vs. Tahir Abdullayev, and Nikolas Motta vs. Dom Mar Fan.

UFC Qatar Live Results & Highlights

Abdullayev was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and as a result he’ll forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Matthews.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC Qatar are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET before the main card kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the card will be available to watch in its entirety on Paramount+ in The United States.

UFC Qatar Main Card (1:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos

Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Qatar Preliminary Card (10:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna

Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Jake Matthews vs. Tahir Abdullayev

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Alik Lorenz

John Mitchell vs. Shoaib Yousaf