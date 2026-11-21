UFC Qatar: Free Live Stream Results & Highlights for Prochazka vs. Stirling
The UFC to returns to Doha, Qatar today (November 21) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a massive light heavyweight contest.
After coming up short in a fight for the division’s vacant title at UFC 327, former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka will try to stifle the rise of Navajo Stirling in the main event for UFC Qatar.
A former UFC champion is also in action in the co-main event, as Aljamain Sterling looks to extend his winning run to three fights and move closer towards a featherweight title shot when he meets Kevin Vallejos, who is undefeated since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024.
Dan Hooker Welcomes Brian Ortega to Lightweight on UFC Qatar Main Card
Two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega also moves up to the lightweight divison at UFC Qatar to meet fan favorite Dan Hooker after “The Hangman” was stopped by Salahdine Parnasse in the main event of UFC Paris in September.
At flyweight, Asu Almabayev will also try to secure his fourth win in a row when he takes on former RIZIN and Bellator titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi.
The UFC Qatar main card is rounded out by a middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Ikram Aliskerov, who enters the night riding the momentum of three-straight victories.
UFC Qatar Prelims Include Alexander Topuria vs. Santiago Luna
In the featured prelim, Ilia Topuria’s brother Alexandre Topuria looks to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he takes on Santiago Luna in a bantamweight bout.
The prelim portion of UFC Qatar also features a pivotal flyweight rematch between Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa, who is looking to avenge his previous loss to Albazi and also take his spot in the UFC rankings.
Other standout matchups from the prelims include Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira, Jake Matthews vs. Tahir Abdullayev, and Nikolas Motta vs. Dom Mar Fan.
UFC Qatar Live Results & Highlights
Abdullayev was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event, and as a result he’ll forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Matthews.
The prelims for UFC Qatar are scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET before the main card kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET, and the card will be available to watch in its entirety on Paramount+ in The United States.
UFC Qatar Main Card (1:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling
Co-Main Event: Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos
Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC Qatar Preliminary Card (10:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)
Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna
Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Jake Matthews vs. Tahir Abdullayev
Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Alik Lorenz
John Mitchell vs. Shoaib Yousaf
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.