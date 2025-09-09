13-fight UFC veteran says goodbye to MMA in surprise retirement message
MMA waves goodbye to women's UFC veteran Cynthia Calvillo, after she announced her retirement on Tuesday.
Calvillo racked up thirteen fights in the UFC spanning from 2017 until 2023, once being a highly-touted prospect in the women's flyweight division. Coined as 'Chick Diaz,' she brought a marauding style that was an instant fan-favorite.
Following a five-fight skid in the UFC and one win on the regional circuit, Calvillo quietly retired in an Instagram post.
Cynthia Calvillo thanks supporters for allowing her to be an MMA 'superhero'
"It's time to say goodbye to a sport that I gave everything to and that I loved so much," Calvillo wrote. "I wasn't ready to let it go just yet, but life and opportunities that fizzled out have led me to pursue the next chapter in my life.
"To all the coaches that believed in me and spent countless hours making me the best I could be, y'all don't know how much it means to me. To the UFC, Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard, thanks for letting this little girl from East Side San Jose live her dream!
"It was f----g dope being a superhero!"
Calvillo retires at 38 years old, with notable wins over Gillian Robertson, Montana De La Rosa, Joanne Wood, and Jessica Eye.
More MMA News
- Joe Rogan takes harsh stance on Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated UFC legacy
- UFC legend Ronda Rousey breaks silence about UFC White House comeback fight rumors
- Nassourdine Imavov calls for Khamzat Chimaev title fight after UFC Paris win
- 22-fight UFC favorite announces retirement after brutal buzzer-beater knockout
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.