18–0 MMA champ shot five times in brutal street attack
An 18-0 PFL world champion has been shot five times in an aggravated incident in Makhachkala.
Timur 'Imam' Khizriev, who won the PFL 2024 world championships opposite Brendan Loughrane, was caught on video being assaulted by two men in masks in a residential area in Makhachkala, Dagestan.
Khizriev was 'shot five times' with rubber bullets, and remains in care at the hospital. Footage reshared by VestnikMMA on X shows the incident, where two men jumped Khizriev in a residential parking area. The featherweight fighter managed to secure a takedown on one of the attackers.
Footage of PFL champion Timur Khizriev shot five times with rubber bullets
The Caucasian Knot reported that the attack took place on July 15 on Daniyalov Street, in Makhachkala. Footage posted to the Mash Gor Telegram channel claimed, "Masked people waited for [Khizriev] in the yard and opened fire. He tried to run away, but could not."
Further reports state that Khizriev was shot five times with a traumatic pistol, designed to fire non-lethal ammunition. According to Gazeta.ru, Khizriev suffered injuries to the shoulder, hand, and chest and remains in a stable condition.
29-year-old Khizriev hasn't fought since November 2024. The motives behind the attack are unknown, and the story is still developing.
More MMA Knockout News
- Nate Diaz pleads with Conor McGregor to settle trilogy: 'Nobody else to fight'
- Ex-UFC knockout artist set for heavyweight title fight in dirty boxing league
- Conor McGregor challenged to White House fight by ex-UFC bareknuckle champ
- UFC 318 fighter stunned fans with walk-off knockout in memorable debut
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.