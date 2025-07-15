Conor McGregor challenged to White House fight by ex-UFC bareknuckle champ
The UFC's alleged 2026 White House fight card is currently headless, but that doesn't mean a plethora of popular fighters aren't throwing their hats in the ring
First Conor McGregor, and then Jon Jones floated the idea of unretirement, even amid their respective legal troubles. The former of whom is the real money fight, and his old rival, Michael Chandler, is vying for his shot at 'The Notorious,' which seems ever more likely with his two-fight skid.
However, one of McGregor's business partners from outside the UFC is also keen on a shot against the Irishman, and looks to usurp Chandler's claim...
BKFC star Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for UFC White House clash
Former UFC star Mike Perry is calling out McGregor for a fight on the White House card. Now, BKFC's top dog, Perry, has enjoyed his fair share of success, defeating several former UFC champions in the BKFC ring and suffering a lucrative knockout loss to Jake Paul in 2024.
'Platinum' is in cahoots with BKFC co-owner McGregor, and they shared the stage at a BKFC presser last week. Capitalizing on their 'heated' moment, Perry is now calling out McGregor for a return to the UFC Octagon.
"I want the UFC to bring me back for the White House card to fight Conor McGregor instead of Michael Chandler," Perry explained on his Overdogs Podcast. "... I'll cut to [welterweight] for that..."
Perry (14-8 MMA) left the UFC on a two-fight losing streak in 2021. He went on to capture the BKFC 'King of Violence' title against Eddie Alvarez in 2023, marking a major milestone in his still unbroken five-fight bare knuckle winning streak.
