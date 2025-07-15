UFC 318 fighter stunned fans with walk-off knockout in memorable debut
One UFC 318 fighter arrived in the promotion last year with one of the more memorable Octagon debuts in recent memory.
Scheduled to take place at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA, the main event of UFC 318 will see Dustin Poirier compete for the final time when he and Max Holloway meet in a trilogy bout for Holloway’s “BMF” title.
The night’s main card also features a number of standout fights with significant implications for several UFC divisions, and the prelims will close out with a bantamweight bout that could potentially take home “Fight of the Night” honors.
Vinicius Oliveira's Jaw-Dropping UFC Debut
Respectively ranked at #12 and #15 in the bantamweight rankings, Kyler Phillips and Vinicius Oliveira will compete in the featured prelim for UFC 318 immediately before the PPV main card kicks off.
READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famers agree to boxing rematch nearly three decades in the making
The fight is the only bantamweight matchup scheduled for UFC 318. Phillips has been plying his trade in the Octagon since 2020, but Oliveira only made his UFC debut last year when he stopped Benardo Sopaj with an incredible flying knee at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
Kyler Phillips Looks To Derail Hype Train In New Orleans
Oliveira had previously scored a first-round knockout against Victor Madrigal to earn a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series, and after stopping Sopaj the Brazilian now boasts 16 wins via KO/TKO out of his 22 pro wins.
“Lok Dog” proved he’s far more than just a knockout artist with back-to-back unanimous decisions over Ricky Simon and Said Nurmagomedov in his last two outings, and now he has the chance to climb the bantamweight rankings at UFC 318 against Phillips.
READ MORE: UFC KO king Derrick Lewis called out for heavyweight clash at the White House
A veteran of eight UFC bouts, Phillips boasts a win over current #5-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Song Yadong and was riding the momentum of three-straight victories before he dropped a decision to Rob Font in his last outing in October.
The American has a pair of “Fight of the Night” bonuses to his name already. Oliveira earned the same honors in his last win over Nurmagomedov, so fans will want to make sure they’re watching closely when the two bantamweights close out the preliminary portion of UFC 318 on Saturday night.
More MMA Knockout News
• "Wonderboy" drops injury update after controversial UFC Nashville result
• UFC Abu Dhabi reportedly loses massive fight less than two weeks before event
• Dana White says historic UFC event sold out in 'one minute'
• Dana White remains bullish on UFC White House plans: 'It's a year away'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.