'2 More Fights' - Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Announces Return to UFC
They say retirement is never for certain in combat sports, and that seems especially the case for MMA.
At 41 years old, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone was long considered retired after a 48-fight, nearly two-decade-long career with Zuffa (UFC/WEC), but now he has revealed he has re-entered the anti-doping testing pool to compete again.
Donald Cerrone back in UFC Anti Doping testing pool
"I just re-entered the testing pool," Cerrone said on the Pacman Jones Show. "I have to be six months clean... Probably June or July [2025] we'll make a comeback. Coming back for two more [fights], just two more I want 50 fights in the UFC."
As per article 5.7.2 of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, athletes who gave notice of retirement to the UFC and wish to return must undergo testing for 180 days, or roughly six months, before returning to competition. Judging by the date of Cerrone's interview (Dec 27), June or July 2025 seems about right. 'Cowboy' has also admitted to taking steroids in retirement, so testing is essential.
As of December 27, 2024, Cerrone has been tested once, per UFC Anti Doping.
