Drake and Adin Ross Reveal Their Favorite UFC Fighters
"If [fighters] were like rappers, who would I listen to?" For Drake, there's two UFC stars that stand out from the bunch for the Canadian rapper.
It's no secret Drake is a fan of Conor McGregor, walking out with the superstar at the UFC 229 weigh-ins with Irish flag and all. However, McGregor isn't Drake's #1 choice when it comes to the personalities of the fight game, it's one of his greatest rivals instead: Nate Diaz.
"I'm gonna answer this question strictly based on on on just somebody who, to me, is the most thorough like, you just can't get more thorough than this guy. I respect people that you are you are where you're from, and and nothing else can change you. The money, the wins, nothing. So to me, it's Nate," Drake told popular Kick streamer Adin Ross.
Brother to Nick Diaz, Nate built a legacy for himself, one that saw the Stockton-native turn in vintage performances over the likes of McGregor, Anthony Pettis, Michael Johnson, and Tony Ferguson. Win, lose, or draw, Diaz remains a fan favorite to this day, drawing many fans with his attitude.
"That's my favorite fighter because Nate is just crazy through and through— Stockton," Drake added. "Obviously, of course, I have other favorite fighters, I love Conor with all my heart."
"Nate is just one of those people that Nate's gonna Nate. I respect the Diaz brothers. Shout out to them."
Adin Ross Name-Drops "Poatan"
Drake would then ask the same question to Adin Ross as to who the streamer's favorite fighter was.
"Right now, Alex Pereira," Ross said of the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. "I love Alex Pereira."
In Conor McGregor's continued absence from the sport, Alex Pereira is one of the UFC's biggest names on the roster, the stoic fighter defending his title three times with three KO's this year alone to winning the crowd wherever he goes.
