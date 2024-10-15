Donald Cerrone Announces UFC Comeback: 'I'm Chasing Greatness'
After over two years away from the sport, Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone has announced his return to the UFC.
The 41-year-old fighting veteran took a step away from the sport on a seven-fight winless streak in 2022, dropping back-to-back finishes against Jim Miller and Alex Morono. Cerrone has announced he'd like two more fights in the promotion to reach 40 UFC fights. In turn, Cerrone would have 50 combined appearances in WEC and UFC.
Cerrone would only need four wins to become No. 1 for victories in the Octagon, beating Miller's 26. He'd need five finishes to top Charles Oliveira's 20. He'd only need two bonuses to beat Oliveira's 20.
"I'm chasing greatness 50 [Zuffa] fights," Cerrone wrote on Instagram. "Not only do I want a win. I want a finish. I want a bonus. Most wins in UFC history. Most finishes. Most bonuses. Most walks to that cage.
Cerrone: Off the Steroids for UFC Return
Cerrone has been transparent in his use of steroids in retirement, exclaiming that he felt like he was 20 again and understood why they were illegal back in 2022. Now, coming back to the Octagon, 'Cowboy' has to come clean:
"When I retired, I told ya I was getting my hair done and getting on steroids," Cerrone remarked in his video. " ... I now have to come off and piss clean, fight in a few months. So watch this."
Potential fights for Cerrone include veteran matchups with Tony Ferguson and Nick Diaz.
