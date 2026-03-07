3 Bold Storylines for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 326

Saturday night's UFC 326 card sees a "BMF" title rematch between former champions Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the main event. While it's an old-school fight for fans of a certain age, it's also a fight that could change the trajectory of the lightweight division years down the line.

For starters, both men have had their rises to the top of the division in different ways. Oliviera overcame adversity, while Holloway was left running through a who's-who list at featherweight before finally having the torch passed from Jose Aldo over a decade ago.

Minus losses to Alexander Volkanovski (x3) and Ilia Topuria over the years, Holloway has certainly cemented himself as a UFC Hall of Famer. The same can arguably be said for Oliveira, who, in all likelihood, would need a revenge win to leave all but zero debate for his placement as well.

Having said that, here are three storylines to anticipate following the fight, regardless of who wins.

1. The "BMF" Championship's Future

Foreground (Louis Grasse/Ag Fight) / Background (Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The "BMF" gets contested at maximum twice a year. Holloway has remained active since knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, successfully defending the title at UFC 318 last July vs. Dustin Poirier in New Orleans. If he does so again against Oliveira, sweeping the series and retaining the belt, there's a chance Holloway's options may run thin considering the laundry list of names he has fought over the years (win or lose).

2. CBS Finally Joins In During UFC/Paramount Broadcast

July 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) and owner Ari Emanuel (right) during UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The UFC is finally teaming up with CBS to air part of UFC 326 on free-to-air TV, which includes two prelims and two main card bouts. Although it's nothing extremely top-heavy (i.e., showing the main event for free), those offerings could expose new viewers to the UFC and sport of MMA, potentially encouraging them to watch the rest of the card throughout the night by way of Paramount+.

The UFC tried something similar to begin its Fox era, headlining then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez against Junior dos Santos in November 2011. Back then, however, it was a one-hour window for a fight that only lasted 64 seconds, with the preliminary portion airing on Facebook.

Fifteen years later, it's a different era.

3. How Holloway-Oliveira 2 Directly Impacts "Freedom Fights 250" (Or Not)

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Although it's highly unlikely the main event impacts it, the buzz around the MMA community for months (especially this week) has been about what fights will be on the UFC White House card taking place Sunday, June 14, from the South Lawn in Washington D.C.

A recent development emerged Friday night when UFC CEO Dana White was live on KICK with influencer Nina Drama during Power Slap. While answering fan questions, White revealed the card shifted to five fights as opposed to six, without revealing details.

Whether the canceled fight dampens the announcement remains to be seen, though.

But, if anything, UFC 326 will be remembered one way or another.