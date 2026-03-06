3 Reasons the Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Winner Should Fight Ilia Topuria After UFC 326

The UFC’s “BMF” belt will be on the line at UFC 326 this weekend, but Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira both seem more interested in fighting for a considerably more prestigious UFC title.

The two UFC stars first met in a 2015 featherweight clash that unfortunately ended in the opening round when Oliveira suffered a freak injury. “Do Bronx” later moved up to lightweight and put together a lengthy winning streak that concluded with a reign with that division’s title, while Holloway went on to establish himself as an all-time great with his own successful title reign at the top of the featherweight division.

Both men came up short in title fights with undefeated lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria in their most recent bids to reclaim undisputed UFC gold, and the winner of their “BMF” rematch at UFC 326 will deserve another crack at Topuria and the UFC’s lightweight strap.

Interim Champ Justin Gaethje Has Lost To Both UFC 326 Headliners

Justin Gaethje currently looks to be next in line to fight Topuria after winning the interim lightweight belt for the second time, but the UFC’s decision to create an interim title for his UFC 324 fight with Paddy Pimblett was met with skepticism from much of the combat sports community.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Most fans certainly wouldn’t argue with the violence promised by a Gaethje vs. Topuria title fight, but “The Highlight” has also come up short against both UFC 326 headliners. Oliveira submitted Gaethje in the opening round of a lightweight title bout in 2022, while Holloway took the 37-year-old’s “BMF” belt with an iconic last-second knockout at UFC 300 in 2024.

Max Holloway Is Now A Full-Time UFC Lightweight

Holloway’s first meeting with Topuria saw the Hawaiian return to 145 lbs. after knocking out Gaethje, but now “Blessed” has fully committed himself to the lightweight division after defending his “BMF” belt in a trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Poirier famously defeated Holloway in his first foray to lightweight at UFC 236, but the former featherweight titleholder looks like he’s must more physically-acclimated to the higher weight class now at this late stage of his career. Topuria cracked Holloway’s legendary chin at UFC 308, but not having to cut an extra ten pounds could benefit “Blessed” if he were to secure a lightweight title shot following UFC 326.

Charles Oliveira Only Needs One Opening To End A Fight

Oliveira was also knocked out by Topuria when the pair met for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317, with the highly-anticipated fight lasting just under half a round.

Charles Oliveira during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That result marked the first time “Do Bronx” had been stopped with strikes since making the move up to the lightweight division, and he’d presumably be more-prepared for Topuria’s style in a potential rematch. “El Matador” does possess some of the most impressive knockout power in the UFC, but Oliveira can crack in his own right and didn’t get a chance to show off his vaunted ground game when the pair initially met last June.