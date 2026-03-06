UFC 326 Loses Fight as Fighter Fails to Weigh-In for Holloway vs. Oliveira UFC Card

This Saturday’s UFC 326 card unfortunately took a late hit when one fighter wasn’t able to make it to the scale on weigh-in day.

Scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, UFC 326 is headlined by a highly-anticipated rematch between fan favorites Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway, who will attempt to defend his “BMF” title for the second time after defeating Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight last year.

The main card features several other fights with serious implications for the UFC’s middleweight and bantamweight divisions, but unfortunately UFC 326 did lose a scheduled prelim matchup when it was announced during the official UFC 326 Morning Weigh-In Show that Jeong Yeong Lee would not be weighing-in for his featherweight bout with Gaston Bolaños.

Gaston Bolaños Misses Out On UFC 326 Fight After Making Weight

Bolaños had already successfully hit the scale at 145.5 lbs. before news broke that Lee wouldn’t be weighing-in, costing the 33-year-old a chance to bring his UFC record back over .500 on Saturday night.

“The Dreamkiller” made his professional MMA debut with Bellator in 2017 and won via first-round finish before he was submitted in his sophomore outing against Brandon Laroco. Bolaños closed out the year with another knockout that kicked off a four-fight win streak, although that was followed by back-to-back losses before he defeated Daniel Carey with a buzzer-beater finish in his final Bellator outing.

Gaston Bolanos (red gloves) congratulates Quang Le (blue gloves) after losing during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The 33-year-old won his UFC debut against Aaron Phillips via unanimous decision but has alternated wins and losses across four UFC outings, also taking a decision over Cortavious Romious in between stoppage-losses to Marcus McGhee and Quang Le.

Jeong Yeong Lee Fails To Hit Scale After 2-2 Start To UFC Career

A veteran of Road to UFC, Lee was also coming into UFC 326 hoping to bring his promotional record into positive territory following back-to-back losses.

After dropping a decision in his fourth professional bout, Lee won four-straight fights to earn a spot on Road to UFC in 2022. A 36-second submission and 42-second knockout were enough to earn Lee a formal invitation to the UFC, where he defeated Yizha and Blake Bilder in his first two outings before coming up short against Hyder Amil and Daniel Santos in his most recent fights.

Jeong Yeong Lee punches Blake Bilder in a featherweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

All other fighters scheduled to compete at UFC 326 successfully made weight ahead of the event, and the card is set to go ahead tomorrow with a total of 12 fights.

UFC 326 Main Card

• Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 – For the UFC “BMF” Championship



• Co-Main Event: Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder



• Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.



• Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson



• Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira 2

UFC 326 Preliminary Card

• Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao



• Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage



• Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios



• Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

UFC 326 Early Preliminary Card

• Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar



• Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay



• Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato