Can UFC 326's Main Event Between Max Holloway & Charles Oliveira be Watched on CBS?

UFC 326 is hours away, as the promotion returns to Las Vegas and the T-Mobile Arena, headlined by a rematch between former champions Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira for Holloway's "BMF" title, a fight 11 years in the making.

As per usual, since taking shape at the beginning of the year, the event will stream in its entirety on Paramount+ with the preliminary portion beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. No longer is an additional pay-per-view charge necessary, either, just one of the two Paramount+ subscription tiers.

However, UFC 326 will look and feel slightly different. As the Paramount deal becomes more of a mainstay for fans used to the traditional model, so will CBS. The long-standing broadcast network, accessible to more than 112.8 million U.S. homes, will showcase four fights without a Paramount+ subscription.

Will Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Be Free On CBS?

Those looking to watch the Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 main event won't be able to do so after the 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET window concludes on CBS without a Paramount+ subscription. Similarly to the UFC's "Prelims Live" era on Spike TV, or SportsCenter cutting in to show the entrances and Bruce Buffer's Octagon introductions, it's being used as a vehicle driver to get more customers to subscribe during or before the event, while also letting someone discover UFC for the first time scrolling their TV guide (or paid TV streaming service).

The four fights the UFC is scheduled to show on CBS include:

Michael Johnson vs. Drew Dober

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira 2

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long

Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage

Although they aren't the most popular fights, they are at least names who have a history of finishes, championship experience, and Octagon longevity. For a newer or first-time fan, a possibility of a finishing sequence could be their hook to get them to become interested in watching MMA more often.

UFC's Future With CBS OTA Broadcasts

It's unclear whether CBS will be a continuous home for preliminary coverage or if the network will broadcast select main cards. But, it is worth noting that its constant social media presence all week long only means both parties (the UFC and CBS) are making it a big deal.

So, in a nutshell, the main event will happen, but it will come with a slight cost. In any event, though, it could be the first step toward something much bigger.

Only time will tell.