48-year-old former UFC boogeyman makes BKFC debut this weekend
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA --- Ex-UFC marauder Yoel Romero is set to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut this weekend at the ripe old age of 48.
Once among the most feared fighters in the UFC’s middleweight division, the ‘Soldier of God’ has found success across multiple promotions since his 2020 departure.
Romero has compiled a 5-2 record in Bellator, PFL, and DBX. Now, he turns his attention to the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).
Yoel Romero to fight 2-2 Theo Doukas at BKFC 80 this weekend
Romero will star in the co-main event of BKFC 80 this weekend. Fighting him is 2-2 MMA fighter Theo Doukas, a light heavyweight striker with a one-hundred percent finishing rate.
He currently has a two-fight losing streak to opponents with a combined record of 10-12. Their BKFC fight will be contested in the heavyweight division.
"Y'all ain't seen nothing yet," Doukas wrote on Instagram.
"Yoel Romero is one of the most devastating fighters I've ever seen, and while most people were telling me not to take it, the fighter in me just couldn't pass it up," Doukas wrote in another post.
"It's clear nobody outside my circle of people believes I can do this. Some are legitimately scared for my life. Well, I'm gonna add all of them to the guys who said nope. You all can fear him. I'm gonna f----- fight him."
How to watch Yoel Romero's BKFC debut
BKFC 80 kicks off at 8 pm ET on Friday, September 12. It will be available to stream on the BKFC app or website. The full card is as follows (subject to change):
- Leonardo Perdomo vs. Arnold Adams
- Yoel Romero vs. Theo Doukas
- Bobby Henry vs. Stash Kuykendall
- Chris Garcia vs. Austin Lewis
- Wayna Reid vs. Paulo Games
- Nicholas Blume vs. Mikey Furnier
- Jancarios Rivera vs. Vincent Alsept
- Edgard Plazaola vs. Gary Fox
- Jeremy Smith vs. David Simpson
- Kevin Ferguson Jr. vs. Derek Perez
- Rudy Levocz vs. Louis Brewington
