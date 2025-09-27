49-year-old MMA legend enters boxing debut 44 pounds heavier than ex-world champ
Former UFC and MMA icon Wanderlei Silva towered over his 5'6" opponent, Acelino Freitas, ahead of their hybrid exhibition boxing match tonight at Spaten Fight 2.
The 49-year-old 'Axe Murderer' is set to make his hybrid boxing debut in the same promotion which hosted Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III in 2024. Standing in his way is 41-2 retired professional boxer and former world champion Freitas, who is one year Silva's senior. The fellow Brazilian is a stand-in for Vitor Belfort, who withdrew from the fight.
Silva has made the most of the openweight contest weighing in at 206.7 pounds, 44 pounds heavier than Freitas. He physically dwarfed his fellow countryman during their face-off on Sept. 26.
When does Wanderlei Silva fight?
As per Tapology, Spaten Fight Night 2 is set to kick off at 4 PM ET. Silva vs. Freitas is the main event of a four fight card. Fans should expect to wait three to five hours for him to make the walk, depending on results and pacing.
- Silva vs. Freitas; 8x2 hybrid exhibition, openweight
- Beatriz Ferreira vs. Maira Moneo; women's lightweight IBF title
- Hebert Conceicao vs. Yamaguchi Falcao; super middle / Latino WBO title
- Thiago Silva vs. Wanderson Barcelos; lightweight MMA
Where can I watch Spaten Fight Night 2?
Spaten Fight Night 2 will be broadcast on Brazilian channels Globo, sportv, and Combate. Options for American viewers are extremely slim. Keen eyed users will be able to use certain websites to find these channels and view online.
Regardless, MMA Knockout will be here to provide hopeful viewers with the result tonight. Stay tuned.
