5 bold predictions for UFC 316 you might believe
UFC 316 is hours away, which means it's time to conduct some out-of-the-box analysis to see how this pay-per-view offering could stand out among the ones thus far this year.
To do this, taking a 10,000-foot view might be the best place to start. The card is loaded with a chunk of talent, but arguably, the "big four" at the top of the bill make up the spectacle that's going to be Saturday night's pay-per-view from Newark, New Jersey.
Of course, the main event is the one everyone appears focused on, a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Although Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA) won the first one last September, it doesn't mean O'Malley (18-2 MMA) can't find the sweet spot to usher in a fight-ending sequence, particularly by KO.
Meanwhile, the co-main event between women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison will see whether or not Peña (11-5 MMA) can shock the MMA world by defeating the former PFL champion, Harrison (18-1 MMA), as a betting underdog.
With the particulars out of the way, let's dive into some bold predictions for Saturday night's event courtesy of our own Zain Bando. He, alongside the rest of the team, made predictions for the entire main card, which are listed below.
UFC 316 Topped By Merab-O'Malley 2
1. Sean O'Malley Does Unthinkable In Merab Dvalishvili Fight
Despite being a betting underdog, writing off the man they call "Suga" is a mistake. O'Malley has appeared to completely reinvent himself and play less of a character and more of a true professional (even if it's perceived as fake).
Nonetheless, O'Malley seems like he knows what Dvalishvili will throw at him this time. This should allow the former champion to sit in the pocket for as long as he desires before landing one of two combinations: a spinning backfist or a looping right hand, followed by a left hook to become a two-time champion.
Streaks have to be shut down at some point, as it's simply part of sports. Dvalishvili has won 12 in a row, which is impressive in its own right. But, where Dvalishvili seems to be susceptible is his chin. Although he has never been knocked out, there are brief moments where his being off-balance is rather noticeable.
Look for O'Malley to start slow before finding a rhythm in Round 2, finishing the fight near the 3:15 mark and tying the score at a fight apiece.
If so, a December trilogy sounds great. Hunter Campbell, take notes if you're listening.
2. Two "Performance of the Night" Bonuses Will Be Awarded
This card has the makings of an all-time classic, as the fights should hopefully live up to the same standard. If they do, the matchmakers may have a tough decision to make: who to award bonuses to. While there are several possibilities, including the debuting Patchy Mix (20-1 MMA), Harrison and O'Malley, others like Joe Pyfer (13-3 MMA) could emerge as well if he were to beat TUF alumni Kelvin Gastelum (19-9 MMA).
Dana White To Attend UFC 316 With President Trump
Either way, the UFC is going to have decisions to make even with Donald Trump cageside, again.
3. ESPN+ Will Crash Before the PPV Ends
Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it wouldn't be a numbered UFC event without issues from its broadcast partner in the U.S., ESPN. For those planning to purchase the fight, do so with caution, as the service tends to have a mind of its own.
4. A New Date Will Be Announced For UFC 320
The promotion's annual "Noche UFC" event was rebranded as a Fight Night in San Antonio for Sept. 13, leaving UFC 320 without a date. Given the UFC's fall schedule is beginning to roll out, it would make sense for the broadcast to shed light on some more locations. Keep your eyes peeled if this comes to fruition.
5. Amanda Nunes Unretires, Faces Off With Peña-Harrison Winner
Need we say more? Amanda Nunes returning to the UFC would reinvigorate life into a division that seems to have hit a dry spell. With how much CEO Dana White has urged Nunes to return after what White described as a premature retirement, whoever Nunes returns against would get the MMA community buzzing again.
Enjoy the fights.
