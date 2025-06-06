UFC 316 Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley full preliminary card picks & predictions
The UFC returns to Newark, NJ this weekend for UFC 316, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.
The event is headlined by a rematch for the UFC men’s bantamweight title between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, and bantamweight gold will also be on the line in the co-main event when Julianna Peña tries to defend her women’s title against Kayla Harrison.
The main card features Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer and Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix after Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland kick off the PPV action, and there’s also plenty of intriguing fights for fans to look forward to on the UFC 316 prelims.
UFC 316 Preliminary Card Predictions
Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van
I hate seeing lopsided betting odds like this when there’s an experienced veteran like Silva involved, but Van has been on a tear following his loss to Charles Johnson and should pick up a big win that will move him further up the flyweight rankings.
(Pick: Van)
Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
He’s struggled to remain active since joining the UFC, but Murzakanov has impressed fans when he has stepped into the Octagon and could add another finish to his highlight reel when he meets Ribeiro on Saturday.
(Pick: Murzakanov)
Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
This is an important fight for the heavyweight division that seems to be flying under the radar heading into UFC 316. Spivac has shared the Octagon with a higher level of competition so far, and I think that “Polar Bear” will halt Cortes-Acosta’s win streak and preserve his place in the heavyweight Top 10.
(Pick: Spivac)
Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Both Gustaffson and Williams have had a tumultuous couple of weeks with multiple opponent switches. Even though Williams is always a threat to score a big finish, I’ll slightly lean with Gustafsson to get the win in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Gustafsson)
UFC 316 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Ariane da Silva vs. Cong Wang
Things could get interesting if da Silva manages to bring Wang to the canvas, but even if there are still some concerns about her ground game I have to pick “The Joker” to get her hand raised in this matchup.
(Pick: Wang)
Joo Sang Yoo vs. Jeka Saragih
None of Saragih’s UFC or Road to UFC bouts have made it to the judges’ scorecards, and unfortunately for him that reckless style probably doesn’t bode for this matchup as Yoo looks to make an immediate impression in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Yoo)
Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Fans are understandably high on Salkilld following a 19-second knockout in his debut at UFC 312. Even though Ashmouz previously upset another dangerous finisher in Sam Patterson, this looks to be a tough out for “Red Fox”.
(Pick: Salkilld)
MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski
The undefeated Choinski has a huge chance here in his short-notice UFC debut, but even with the late opponent switch I still expect that Mederos will get the job done here.
(Pick: Mederos)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 316 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for live results and highlights on fight night.
