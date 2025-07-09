5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
UFC Nashville goes down this Saturday night from the Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators.
The main event is a heavyweight clash between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira, with the night’s winner seemingly in the mix for a title shot against undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall in the near future.
Lewis (28-12 MMA, 19-10 UFC) has been a divisional mainstay for the better part of a decade, with plenty of Octagon mileage to show for it. Lewis has won two of his last three, including a third-round TKO against recently-eliminated PFL heavyweight tournament participant Rodrigo Nascimento (12-4 MMA) in the main event of UFC St. Louis last May.
Will Teixeira Deliver On His Unbeaten Momentum?
Lewis will be welcoming Teixeira (8-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) to the main event spotlight for the first time in his promotional stint.
Teixeira began his run emphatically, needing under a minute to finish Justin Tafa (7-5 MMA, 4-5, 1 NC UFC) at UFC 312 in February. Now, he has a chance to beat the most-prominent name to date in his career thus far.
READ MORE: UFC 318 opening odds reveal surprising lines for Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
If that isn’t the only fight on the card tickling your fancy, here are four other reasons why this card may be worth tuning in for. The best part? It’s free, as in the entire event is available on ESPN’s linear network (and ESPN+, too).
Can Derrick Lewis Play The Role Of The Underdog?
The oddsmakers have not been kind to Lewis thus far as fight night draws closer.
This is nothing new for “The Black Beast,” as he has faced big-time challengers and ex-champions throughout his UFC run. With his potent KO power, Teixeira may be in for a rude awakening if he isn’t careful.
Will Calvin Kattar Snap His Losing Skid?
The New Englander has had a rough go as of late. Despite fighting a who’s-who list of names throughout an eight-year UFC run, Kattar (23-9 MMA, 7-7 UFC) hasn’t entered the win column since Jan. 2022. Back then, he had won three of his last four outings but has since struggled against top competition.
Kattar draws featherweight prospect Steve Garcia (17-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC). Garcia has won his last five fights, all by finish. Garcia hasn’t tasted defeat since June 2022, most recently knocking out Kyle Nelson (16-6 MMA, 4-5-1 UFC) last September.
Kattar has a chance to halt momentum, whereas Garcia could force Kattar into potentially getting cut by the promotion, or possibly retiring with another blemish.
Does Stephen “Wonderboy" Thompson Have One Last Run In Him?
The co-main event is another fight to keep tabs on. It's a welterweight affair between former UFC title challenger Stephen Thompson (17-8 MMA, 12-4-1 UFC) opposite rising contender Gabriel Bonfim (17-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC).
Like Kattar, Thompson has been on a slump of his own and has a chance to derail the Brazilian’s momentum with a signature win.
READ MORE: Derrick Lewis returns to fight 6'7" knockout machine this weekend
It’s hard to say whether Thompson can deliver, but if he can, it could be the beginning of an unlikely comeback story.
Is Mike Davis Ready For Breakout Stardom?
Mike Davis may eventually become a household name at lightweight. However, he needs to regain momentum after a four-fight winning streak was halted by Firas Ziam (17-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) in February.
Nevertheless, though, Davis (11-3 MMA, 4-2 UFC) has won two of his last three, with 64 percent of his wins coming by KO/TKO. Expect an all-action fight opposite Mitch Ramirez (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC) who is seeking his first win Dec. 2023.
The 12-fight card gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, as the main card follows at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC Abu Dhabi loses major contender fight
• Derrick Lewis defeated UFC's lineal champ in 'worst fight of all time'
• UFC 318 opening odds reveal surprising lines for Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
• Max Holloway puts retirement chatter to rest with clear message
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.