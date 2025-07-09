MMA Knockout

UFC 318 opening odds reveal surprising lines for Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway

With 10 days to go until UFC 318 commences, the odds have been revealed for every fight on the main card, including the night's main event

Zain Bando

Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT) Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; (EDITORS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT) Max Holloway (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

UFC 318 goes down next Saturday from New Orleans, Lousiana, with a 14-fight card from the Smoothie King Center. Even though the card has received some significant upgrades in terms of fight quality, all eyes will return attention to the trilogy fight for the "BMF" title between former UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier.

Holloway-Poirier 3 Ends 13-Year Series

Poirier-Holloway is one of the promotions greatest rivalries
Apr 13, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts after a bout against Max Holloway (red gloves) during UFC 236 at State Farm Arena. Poirier won by unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Both men are UFC icons with immense resumes and track records few can match. While Poirier (30-9 MMA, 22-8, 1 NC UFC) opts to retire in front of his hometown fans at night's end, Holloway (26-8 MMA, 22-8 UFC) may have a few more left in the tank before it's all said and done.

Monday, betting odds were released ahead of the pay-per-view blockbuster courtesy of Forbes. Here's how the pair stacks up, as the fight is set for five rounds with Holloway making the walk second as "BMF" champion.

READ MORE: UFC veteran wants Charles Oliveira in high-profile BMF fight

Dustin Poirier Can Cap Off Legendary Career At UFC 318

Poirier attempts to sweep Holloway
Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Poirier could deliver with flying colors once again if he gets past Holloway for the third time in his career. The two last met at UFC 236 in April 2019, with "The Diamond" becoming the UFC Interim Lightweight Champion before eventually losing one of his three attempts to capture undisputed gold.

Despite Holloway defending the "BMF" title, oddsmakers love Poirier to get the job done again. Poirier enters the fight as a -150 favorite, whereas the comeback on Holloway is slightly juiced at +130.

Regardless of the reasoning, odds shouldn't matter in this case. Both have been in high-profile fights throughout much of their careers. Therefore, no matter how it plays out, it should be one to remember forever.

The pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, as Holloway-Poirier 3 commences just before midnight ET.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

