Derrick Lewis returns to fight 6'7" knockout machine this weekend

Mathew Riddle

Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

It's do-or-die when Derrick Lewis is thrown to the wolves this weekend.

Ol' reliable knockout artist Lewis is returning from a hiatus after defeating Rodrigo Nascimento by knockout in May 2024, earning himself the UFC knockout record.

Now, he welcomes a fierce finisher, who earns his first UFC main event in just his second fight, after debuting with a 35-second knockout earlier this year.

Derrick Lewis finishing Rodrigo Nasciment
Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Derrick Lewis takes on Tallison Teixeira in UFC Nashville main event

Lewis gets a chance to piece together his first winning streak since 2021 when he fights Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Nashville this weekend.

6'7" Teixeira is a towering addition to the heavyweight rankings and is receiving a heavy push from the UFC. He debuted with a 35-second elbow knockout over Justin Tafa in February, and the promotion is already putting him in a main event slot.

Lewis isn't the typical grappling specialist who typically breaks new heavyweight prospects, but he serves to give Teixeira a stiff test in a fight that should snap the recent trend of heavyweight fights always going to decision.

Lewis vs. Teixeira fits at the top of the stacked UFC Nashville bill:

  • Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy
  • Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim; welter
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere; feather
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; heavy
  • Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos; light heavy
  • Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin; welter
  • Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani; welter
  • Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker; heavy
  • Mike Davis vs. Mitch Ramirez; light
  • Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

