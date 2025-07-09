Derrick Lewis returns to fight 6'7" knockout machine this weekend
It's do-or-die when Derrick Lewis is thrown to the wolves this weekend.
Ol' reliable knockout artist Lewis is returning from a hiatus after defeating Rodrigo Nascimento by knockout in May 2024, earning himself the UFC knockout record.
Now, he welcomes a fierce finisher, who earns his first UFC main event in just his second fight, after debuting with a 35-second knockout earlier this year.
Derrick Lewis takes on Tallison Teixeira in UFC Nashville main event
Lewis gets a chance to piece together his first winning streak since 2021 when he fights Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Nashville this weekend.
6'7" Teixeira is a towering addition to the heavyweight rankings and is receiving a heavy push from the UFC. He debuted with a 35-second elbow knockout over Justin Tafa in February, and the promotion is already putting him in a main event slot.
Lewis isn't the typical grappling specialist who typically breaks new heavyweight prospects, but he serves to give Teixeira a stiff test in a fight that should snap the recent trend of heavyweight fights always going to decision.
Lewis vs. Teixeira fits at the top of the stacked UFC Nashville bill:
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy
- Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim; welter
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
- Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charriere; feather
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; heavy
- Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos; light heavy
- Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin; welter
- Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani; welter
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker; heavy
- Mike Davis vs. Mitch Ramirez; light
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw
More MMA Knockout News
• PFL Europe fighter flattens opponent with jaw-dropping KO of the Year candidate
• Ex-UFC champ offers surprising pick for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
• UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski reveals key to beating Ilia Topuria
• Jon Anik suggests significant change that could help UFC in a big way
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.