UFC Rankings Report: Alex Pereira Topples Jon Jones in UFC 303 Aftermath
UFC 303 has concluded, and now the official UFC rankings have been updated.
Here are the biggest updates.
Alex Pereira Moves Above Jon Jones in Pound-for-Pound Ranks
Following his successful title defense, Alex Pereira has moved up two spots to No. 2 in the men's pound-for-pound rankings. He now sits below Islam Makhachev, and above Jon Jones. The move also pushed welterweight champion Leon Edwards from No. 3 to No. 4.
With seemingly no correlation, Tom Aspinall also moved two spots up to No. 11, pushing Israel Adesanya to No. 12. This is possibly in anticipation of Aspinall's co-headliner at UFC 304 in late July.
'Venom' Page Advances Despite Ian Garry Loss
Ian Garry fans will be disappointed that he hasn't moved in the welterweight rankings. Instead, the man he beat at UFC 303, Michael Page, has moved one spot up to No. 13. He is now tied with Vicente Luque, who takes on Nick Diaz at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3. Page's move is likely due to him outclassing Garry on the feet.
Diego Lopes Edges Closer to Featherweight Top 10
Unfortunately for Diego Lopes, he didn't get his chance at cracking the featherweight top-five with a shot at Brian Ortega at UFC 303. Instead, he faced Dan Ige on several hours' notice. With his unanimous decision victory, Lopes moved up two spaces to No. 12, and knocked Dan Ige one spot to No. 14.
Still, fans shouldn't count Lopes or Ige out of big-time fights in the future, as their short-notice appearance at UFC 303 will likely be rewarded.
Mayra Bueno Silva Endures Huge Ranking Drop, Gillian Robertson Climbs
Former bantamweight challenger Mayra Bueno Silva might have been winning her fight with Macy Chiasson before her cut stoppage, but this doesn't matter in the eyes of the ranking panel. She drops three spots to No. 6, being taken over by Kayla Harrison, Irene Aldana, and Chiasson.
Meanwhile, in the women's strawweight division, Gillian Robertson climbs two spots to No. 13 with a dominant victory over Michelle Waterson-Gomez.
