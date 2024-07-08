UFC News: Dustin Poirier Eager for Next Fight after Dismissing Retirement
With retirement talks on the backburner for now, former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier is ready to get back into action.
UFC News: Dustin Poirier Changes Tune on Retirement, Chirps at Legendary Rivals
Poirier Calls for "Battle" after Nixing Retirement
One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, “The Diamond” is coming off his third failed bid to claim undisputed UFC gold after he was submitted by reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in the final round of their headlining fight at UFC 302.
Poirier indicated to Joe Rogan immediately following the Makhachev loss that he might be ready to hang up his gloves, but after the 35-year-old recently walked back those plans he now appears eager to get back into the cage sooner rather than later.
A request for a rematch has already been dismissed by Makhachev, but some fans were quick to suggest that either a second fight with Max Holloway or a trilogy bout opposite Justin Gaethje would be ideal bookings for what could be Poirier’s last fight.
Holloway and Gaethje shared the cage earlier this year in a “BMF” title bout that saw “Blessed” floor the defending champion in the final second of their co-main event bout at UFC 300, but even with the “BMF” belt in his possession it appears that Holloway is due for a matchup with UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria.
There’s been no word on when Gaethje plans to get back into the cage following his loss to Holloway, but a third fight between him and Poirier may well be one of the few non-title bouts that the UFC could conceivably headline a Pay-Per-View event with.
UFC’s Ilia Topuria Blames Max Holloway on Fight Holdup: ‘Giving All the Excuses'
