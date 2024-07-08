UFC News: Suspended Arman Tsarukyan Lays Claim to Islam Makhachev Title Fight
Arman Tsarukyan wants to make sure his fellow lightweights understand who’s next in line to challenge for Islam Makhachev’s UFC title.
UFC News: Michael Chandler Offers Bold Prediction for Islam Makhachev Title Bout
Tsarukyan Dismisses UFC Lightweight Contenders
Currently ranked as the UFC’s #1 lightweight contender, Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight win streak that most recently saw him take a hard-fought split decision over former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.
Tsarukyan’s performance at UFC 300 was unfortunately marred by an altercation during his walkout that recently resulted in both a fine and suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, but despite that development the 27-year-old still has every intention of challenging for UFC gold in his next outing.
“Ahalkalakets” made his UFC debut against Makhavhev in 2019 and impressed fans even though he came up short on the scorecards, and Tsarukyan followed that result with a five-fight win streak before he dropped a controversial unanimous decision to Mateusz Gamrot in his only other UFC loss.
Makhachev is coming off the third successful defense of his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, which was a notable victory for the 32-year-old after his two previous title defenses came at the expense of former UFC Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
The UFC’s lightweight king recently dismissed Poirier’s request for a rematch and already holds a victory over #2-ranked Oliveira, and although Tsarukyan doesn’t seem to think his suspension will jeopardize plans for a rematch with Makhachev it’s ultimately up to the UFC to decide who will challenge for the lightweight strap next.
UFC News: Lightweight Stars Reportedly Booked for Five-Round Fight in Paris
Read More MMA & WWE News
• WWE Raw Preview: Money in the Bank 2024 Aftermath, Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
• MMA & Boxing Today: Ryan Garcia Goes Haywire, Diaz-Masvidal 2, Dana White-HBO & More
• UFC News: Sean O'Malley Teases Next Fight: 'Hoping For The Sphere In Vegas'
• UFC 304: Bobby Green Legally Changes His Name, Paddy Pimblett’s Witty Response
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.