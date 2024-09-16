Alexa Grasso Reacts after UFC Title Loss to Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso is no stranger to losing, but she is to Valentina Shevchenko.
The most-recent of three Mexican-born UFC Champions, Grasso would defend her flyweight title for a final time at UFC 306 at Sphere during Mexican Independence Day Weekend.
Grasso took on former champ Shevchenko in the first trilogy in women's UFC history, with Grasso winning their first fight by submission and then Shevchenko fighting Grasso to a split draw in their rematch at Noche UFC last year.
Valentina Shevchenko & Alexa Grasso Settle Rivalry at UFC 306
All Tied Up Between Grasso & Shevchenko At 1-1-1
While the flyweight fights have been neck-and-neck up to this point, the third time was most definitely the charm for Shevchenko, who nullified Grasso's striking with her wrestling and racked up 8 takedowns with over 16 minutes of control time in a 25-minute fight.
As well-rounded as they come, Grasso has shown kryptonite in her grappling in previous losses to Carla Esparza and Tatiana Suarez, with Shevchenko taking full advantage of that and not many chances en route to a 50-45 unanimous decision to win back her flyweight title.
Grasso: 'It Wasn't The Night I Wanted''
Finally losing to Shevchenko in their series which started in March of last year, Grasso has given a few words on her title loss at Noche UFC - her first setback at 125lbs.
"I want to thank you for all your support," Grasso wrote in Spanish on Sunday. "It wasn't the night I wanted. I’ll get back to training and I promise the next fight will be much better. I love you guys."
Fighting Future
What's next for Alexa Grasso? Well, it's probably not a quadrilogy with rival Shevchenko as "Bullet" told ESPN she's targeting a fight with Manon Fiorot - the #2 contender who has done more than enough for a title fight with a perfect 7-0 record in the Octagon and wins over divisional elite.
However, that doesn't mean Grasso isn't a win or two away from title contention again, and we'll who the UFC matches up the Mexican in her return. Grasso has never lost two fights in a row, and she sure isn't planning on starting that now.
Cruel Irony as Mexican Fighters go 1-6 at UFC 306
