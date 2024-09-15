MMA Knockout

Dana White Rips & Praises Mexican Boxing Legend Following UFC 306

Despite choice words for Oscar De La Hoya, UFC CEO Dana White gave him his props after UFC 306.

Zain Bando

Although Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya will likely never get along, it didn't stop the UFC CEO from taking a verbal jab at the ex-boxing superstar of Mexican descent.

White didn't dwell too much on his answer at the UFC 306 post-fight presser, but, in typical White fashion, called it like he saw it. The feud dates back seven years, beginning with the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor boxing match and De La Hoya's disdain for it, followed by White bashing Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 in Nov. 2018.

It was De La Hoya's lone MMA booking under the now-defunct "Golden Boy MMA" promotion, which White correctly predicted would be a flop.

"He's an a**hole, but you can't deny what he did," White said. "I mean, the guy, you know what I mean? He's a f****** lunatic, but he was a bad boy in his day...before he got his fake abs."

De La Hoya announced earlier in the week he would be in attendance at UFC 306, instead of Canelo Alvarez's eventual 12-round unanimous decision win against Edgar Berlanga. Unlike the UFC event, the Alvarez fight took place at the UFC's primary home, the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 306 was unlike any other UFC event. The promotion had many promotional elements, including a snippet featuring De La Hoya and a five-part movie series chronicling the history of Mexican fighting.

White reassured everyone that UFC 306 will remain a one-and-done, but did affirm the event was a raving success. From merchandise sales to ESPN+ pre-buys, it was everything the UFC had an anticipated the card to be.

White said he hopes UFC 306 will serve as a jumping-off point for other sports leagues and teams to utilize the Sphere for their own needs, but for now, only time will tell.

