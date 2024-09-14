Michael Chandler & Conor McGregor Get Ugly After Fight Cancellation
Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor is off for now. Chandler will instead face off against Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 309 on November 17. Still, this hasn't stopped any animosity between McGregor and Chandler.
Shortly after news broke that McGregor won't be Chandler's next opponent, 'The Notorious' took to X to disparage his previously scheduled opponent.
"Chandler saw that takedown getting stuffed and mauled and officially dipped," McGregor referred to his training footage from September 12. "Little fat p****. ... Got tested earlier today by DFSI. Give me my f****** date!"
Chandler Responds to 'Unreliable Human Being' McGregor
Chandler was quick to reply to McGregor with his own heated comments:
"I'm not even gonna respond to Conor's stupid little tweet," Chandler remarked. "Acting like I dipped. The simple fact of the matter is, you are the most unreliable human being that has ever graced mixed martial arts."
Chandler circled back to McGregor after outlining his lightweight title aspirations:
"If Conor can finally get his house in order," Chandler continued. "If he can finally string together a couple of sober days... And he can finally make good on his promise of the greatest comeback in combat sports history... Then I will fight Conor after I dispatch of Charles Oliveira."
Ironically, the feud between Chandler and McGregor is at its most heated and engaging state only after the fight is confirmed delayed or cancelled.
