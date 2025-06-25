Alexandre Pantoja predicts Charles vs. Topuria, UFC 317 fight, family, & more
UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja is woefully underrated in his high-stakes fight with Kai Kara-France in the co-main event of UFC 317.
The big lightweight throwdown between superstars Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira has cast a shadow over the flyweight championship.
Stake Ambassador Pantoja gave MMA Knockout his official prediction for the fight, as well as other thoughts on his position on arguably the biggest UFC event of the year.
Pantoja nearly fought at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida
Pantoja, 35, is well-prepared for his UFC 317 showing. In fact, the Brazilian champion wanted to fight at UFC 314 in Miami, before being pushed to Vegas in June.
"[My camp is going] very well. [I was supposed to fight] in April in Miami, and then it moved to June," Pantoja revealed. ". . . After my fight [with Asakura], I asked the UFC to fight in Miami because I live in Florida.
"I'm super excited to finish my fight and watch Charles."
Fellow champion Merab Dvalishvili almost fought at UFC 314 as well.
'The Cannibal' breaks the chain, creating a better life for his children
Born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Pantoja wasn't granted many opportunities growing up. 'The Cannibal' was working as an Uber driver as recently as 2021 to make ends meet. He's happy to break the chain.
The Fight for Fair Pay: Alexandre Pantoja's Double Life as a UFC Fighter and Uber Eats Driver
". . . I have my wife and two kids... I conquered that one. That's something I did and feel very glad to conquer that. That's like a belt on my wall, bringing my family [to America]. I have my green card.
"My [son] speaks English very well, he has amazing opportunities. I never understood English. . . Right now I can give my kids a very different life and a lot of good opportunities too. But both want to fight, too.
"And then, I don't know, I say I can help my kids with that. If you want to fight, I can help with that."
Pantoja: Topuria-Charles is a better fight for Brazil than Topuria-Islam
Despite the fantastic main event, fight fans were understandably let down that Topuria wouldn't be challenging Islam Makhachev for the belt. However, Pantoja relishes the fact that UFC 317 could come away with two Brazilian champions.
"It's best for Brazil. ... Charles is like an icon in Brazil, I really appreciate we have a name like him. ... He's a very good guy, humble, he's luminous.
"[At UFC 317] we have myself and Charles. We can bring back two belts to Brazil."
Pantoja's prediction for UFC 317, Oliveira is like an Anaconda
Of course, Pantoja picks his fellow countryman to take the throne.
"[I predict] Charles [to win]... He has amazing power in his hands. ... [There] is a very good chance [Charles shows his grappling], I look to Charles and he reminds me of an Anaconda, from Brazil. ... Gonna squeeze you little by little, that's Charles Oliveira."
Pantoja names the next in line to the flyweight throne, reflects on P4P spot
Pantoja believes the next title challenger could well be decided at UFC 317. Brandon Royval was originally scheduled to fight Manel Kape, and now Kape has been replaced with Joshua Van.
The result could still be the same. Regardless, many fans believe Pantoja is being disrespected by the UFC's ranking system, which has him as the No. 9-ranked pound-for-pound fighter, despite being one of the longest-reigning champions.
"Crazy," Pantoja admitted. "But sometimes I think that's good because that gives me some popularity. . .[at UFC 317] maybe I'll put myself in the number three pound for pound. And that's something I really want."
