Amanda Nunes Sends UFC Huge Ultimatum Before Kayla Harrison Mega Fight

Former UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes continues to wait for UFC Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison to fully heal from her neck injury.

While her long-awaited return to the Octagon looms, Nunes had some recent choice words for the UFC's fanbase and the promotion itself, should it attempt to institute an interim title if Harrison is inactive for an extended period.

Simply put, Nunes said she's having none of it.

Amanda Nunes Adamant Kayla Harrison Fight Has To Happen

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decision against Irene Aldana following UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

"I only fight for the [undisputed] belt, and I cannot make what they want, you know?" Nunes said in an interview with MMAJunkie. "I feel like I'm going to have an opportunity for all of them, so they just have to wait like I did. I waited so much to fight for the belt. One day, I did it, so then I have an opportunity for everybody, and I think they should wait. I'm gonna fight Kayla and take my belt back."

Although Nunes doesn't mind waiting for Harrison, as their initial encounter was previously pulled from UFC 324 following Harrison's withdrawl, the clock is ticking regarding the fight's hype.

"I feel like International Fight Week would be a good one," Nunes said. "I feel like UFC wanted that, too. So I hope Kayla is ready for it. And I can't wait. Just, you know, honestly, like, I can't wait for the call. Yeah, I hope she's ready, though, because I am. And let's see what is going to happen. So I'm ready for her. Everything depends on Kayla Harrison."

Harrison-Nunes Potentially Rebooked For UFC 329?

December 29, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; General view as spectators gather outside before weigh ins for UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC's International Fight Week event is set for Saturday, July 11, which culminates with UFC 329. Despite the promotion having yet to announce its concrete plans, former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is a potential headliner. Should he return against Max Holloway, or another opponent entirely, it's likely the Harrison-Nunes fight would serve as a co-main event, given McGregor's star power.

Nunes and Harrison, more specifically Nunes, is used to the Las Vegas spotlight. Nunes won the title from then-UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate in the UFC 200 main event at T-Mobile Arena in July 2016. Five months later, Nunes dispatched Ronda Rousey at UFC 207, which took place at the same venue in her initial defense of her title.

Nunes initially retired following a storied career that came to a close in June 2023 at UFC 289 against Irene Aldana, laying the gloves down following the win in Canada.

For Harrison, though, her defining moment is potentially right around the corner if the Nunes fight materializes.

We'll see if it does.