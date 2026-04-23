Massive UFC Rematch More Than 7 Years in the Making Reportedly Booked for UFC 329
A rematch more than seven years in the making has reportedly been set as the first major addition to UFC 329.
Scheduled to take place a T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, UFC 329 will feature as the main attraction of this year’s International Fight Week, which will take place from July 9th through 12th and also features the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
There’s already been considerable speculation that UFC 329 could be headlined by the return of Conor McGregor, and according to @MagicM_MMABets the card will feature a huge bantamweight rematch between top contenders Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista.
Cory Sandhagen Gets First Fight After UFC Title Opportunity
Currently sitting at #4 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings, Sandhagen finally got a long-awaited shot at undisputed gold in his last fight at UFC 320 but dropped a decision to Merab Dvalishvili.
The 34-year-old previously fought for the division’s interim belt at UFC 267 against Petr Yan, who bested Dvalishvili in their rematch at UFC 323 to kick off his second reign as undisputed UFC bantamweight champion. Sandhagen rebounded from his loss to Yan with three-straight wins before falling to Umar Nurmagomedov in a matchup that earned Nurmagomedov his own crack at the bantamweight belt.
A member of the UFC roster since 2018, Sandhagen previously submitted Bautista in the opening round as part of the five-fight win streak that kicked off his UFC career.
Mario Bautista Looks To Avenge First Loss From UFC Debut
The loss to Sandhagen in his UFC debut marked the first (and so far only) time that Bautista has been submitted, and he rebounded from the first setback of his professional MMA career with back-to-back victories before Trevin Jones stopped him with strikes at UFC 259.
Unfazed by a 2-2 start to his UFC career after joining the promotion with a 6-0 record, Bautista put together an impressive eight-fight win streak that was halted by the aforementioned Nurmagomedov at UFC 321. The 32-year-old rebounded in his most recent outing and handed Vinicius Oliveira his first UFC loss when he submitted the Brazilian in a UFC Fight Night main event in February.
Bautista will undoubtedly be eager to prove that he’s a much different fighter now than the one that made his UFC debut against Sandhagen in 2019, and their UFC 329 rematch could decide who fights for the UFC bantamweight title after Yan and Dvalishvili meet in an expected trilogy bout later this year.
UFC 329 Fight Card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista 2
Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.