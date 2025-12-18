Chargers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
The Los Angeles Chargers can take one more step toward clinching an NFL Playoff spot on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Cowboys in an interconference showdown.
You'll find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite prop bets, including a wager on Justin Herbert to have a big game against this Dallas defense.
Chargers vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets
- Justin Herbert OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- CeeDee Lamb Longest Reception UNDER 26.5 Yards (-118)
- Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+280)
Justin Herbert OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Justin Herbert to go over his passing yards total as my No. 2 ranked prop for this weekend:
It’s time for Justin Herbert to have a breakout performance. The Cowboys have allowed the most passing yards per game this season at 254.8, and are 29th in opponent dropback EPA. Teams have torched the Cowboys’ secondary, and now it’s Herbert’s turn. He hasn’t thrown for many yards over the past handful of weeks, but now’s the time to buy low on his passing yards number and bank on him having a big performance.
CeeDee Lamb Longest Reception UNDER 26.5 Yards (-118)
The Chargers have kept their opponents in front of them this season. They have allowed just 30 passing plays of 20+ yards this season, which is the second fewest explosive plays allowed amongst all teams. That could lead to CeeDee Lamb being largely kept in check on Sunday.
Tre Harris Anytime Touchdown (+280)
The Cowboys allow the most receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, so let's try to take a shot on a dark horse and wager on Tre Harris to score his second touchdown of the season. He saw some significant action last week, hauling in three receptions for 49 yards.
