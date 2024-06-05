Arman Tsarukyan Gets Fiery Reponse for Saying Dustin Poirer 'Gave Up' at UFC 302
A lightweight divide is starting to show at American Top Team.
The world famous MMA gym in Coconut Creek, Florida fell short of another UFC Championship last weekend with Dustin Poirier unable to "finish the story" against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, ultimately tapping out in the fifth round of their title fight at UFC 302.
American Top Team still has a few more horses in the title race at 155 lbs, occupying three spots in the Top 5 overall with Arman Tsarukyan at #1 and Mateusz Gamrot closing in on contention at #5. Tsarukyan is thought to be the next title challenger for Makhachev after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, and he made sure to keep a close eye on the main event last Saturday.
Despite training under the same roof as his teammate, "The Diamond", Tsarukyan called Poirier's loss like he sees it - citing Makhachev's alleged weakness in cardio and Poirier's inability to capitalize on it in the championship rounds.
"I wonder where [Islam] found the strength to choke. I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up - in terms of being mentally broken," Tsarukyan told Outside MMA (h/t: Champ RDS). "There were 2.5 minutes left...Why are you giving up your neck? Well, endure it, get over it, do something, but don't give up...This is the most important and last fight in your life and you take it and just give it away. I wouldn't just give it up."
Poirier's most recent fight against Makhachev could have very well been his last with the former interim champion going 0-3 in undisputed title fights, with all of those losses coming via submission. However, at 35 years old, Poirier has not made an official decision regarding his fighting future following the loss.
Looking to avoid the same fate in potential title attempts against Makhachev are Poirier's teammates Tsarukyan and Polish import Mateusz Gamrot, who appear likely to butt heads again after the Armenian's candid comments on Poirier.
"Arman is a b****!" Gamrot wrote on 'X'.
Besides reigning champion Makhachev, Gamrot is the only man to defeat Tsarukyan in the UFC - holding a controversial unanimous decision win over the top contender from June 2022.
Tsarukyan hasn't lost a fight since that setback in a UFC Fight Night main event, winning four in a row at lightweight. Gamrot, on the other hand, is 3-1 since then and has only lost to Beneil Dariush, who suffered a knockout-loss to Tsarukyan last December.
