UFC 303 News: Massive Update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Amid Concern
A new update on the UFC 303 situation involving Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler has surfaced, and there is some good news.
Fight fans were left concerned after the UFC announced that its press conference in Dublin to promote an upcoming pay-per-view event on June 29th was postponed. Many grew worried with the possibility that McGregor would be off the card.
Earlier this week, Ariel Helwani took to X to say that while the vibes were trending in the right direction, the UFC was doing their due diligence in seeking possible replacement options if needed.
Helwani now has a fresh update that may calm the nerves of those who have booked a flight to Las Vegas.
CONOR MCGREGOR RUMOR KILLER FOLLOWING UFC 303 PRESS CONFERENCE POSTPONEMENT
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Update is a Positive One
During the June 5, 2024 episode of "The MMA Hour," Helwani mentioned that UFC 303 will not be canceled since there is a lot attached to the card, such as International Fight Week.
Helwani then said as of right now, there is "great positivity" that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will go through as planned. He said the vibes "could not be anymore different" than Sunday and Monday.
With that said, Helwani noted that things could very well change, but it's looking good as it stands right now. He did say there was an interesting fight that the UFC was looking into in the event that McGregor vs. Chandler can't take place later this month, but he didn't mention what bout that would've been.
