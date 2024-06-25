MMA Knockout

Arman Tsarukyan Hit with Suspension & Hefty Fine for UFC 300 Fan Altercation

The lightweight's huge win at UFC 300 was marred by an incident during his walkout.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been hit with a fine and suspension for his pre-fight altercation with a fan at UFC 300.

Tsarukyan Suspended by NSAC

Tsarukyan is coming off what was perhaps the biggest win of his career against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, but that result was somewhat overshadowed by the fact that the 27-year-old appeared to punch a fan during his walk to the cage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) took note of the incident, and according to the report from John Morgan the NSAC has given Tsarukyan a 9-month suspension that could be reduced to 6 months, plus a $25,000 fine and $471.12 for associated legal fees.

The same NSAC meeting also addressed Igor Severino’s infamous biting incident against Andre Lima, and after initially being handed a 6-month suspension the Brazilian is now sidelined for 9 months and was also fined $2,000 along with the same prosecution fees as Tsarukyan, all of which will be taken from the fight purse that was withheld from Severino.

NSAC Ruling Creates Questions Around Islam Makhachev Rematch

Tsarukyan will be eligible to return on January 12, 2025 if he doesn’t produce an anti-bullying PSA that would bring his suspension down to 6 months, which could create a bit of a dilemma for the UFC regarding the current lightweight title picture.

“Ahalkalakets” currently sits at #1 in the UFC lightweight rankings, and before his suspension the 27-year-old appeared to be the clear frontrunner to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title next.

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Makhachev welcomed Tsarukyan to the UFC in 2019 and took a hard-fought unanimous decision over the debuting fighter, and that victory was part of what has now turned into an incredible 14-fight win streak for the 32-year-old champion.

The UFC’s current pound-for-pound king has now defended his lightweight belt three times following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, and it remains to be seen if Tsarukyan’s suspension will change the promotion’s plans regarding when Makhachev will fight next as well as who will be standing across from him.

Published
Drew Beaupre

DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

