Arman Tsarukyan Hit with Suspension & Hefty Fine for UFC 300 Fan Altercation
Top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been hit with a fine and suspension for his pre-fight altercation with a fan at UFC 300.
Tsarukyan Suspended by NSAC
Tsarukyan is coming off what was perhaps the biggest win of his career against former champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, but that result was somewhat overshadowed by the fact that the 27-year-old appeared to punch a fan during his walk to the cage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) took note of the incident, and according to the report from John Morgan the NSAC has given Tsarukyan a 9-month suspension that could be reduced to 6 months, plus a $25,000 fine and $471.12 for associated legal fees.
The same NSAC meeting also addressed Igor Severino’s infamous biting incident against Andre Lima, and after initially being handed a 6-month suspension the Brazilian is now sidelined for 9 months and was also fined $2,000 along with the same prosecution fees as Tsarukyan, all of which will be taken from the fight purse that was withheld from Severino.
NSAC Ruling Creates Questions Around Islam Makhachev Rematch
Tsarukyan will be eligible to return on January 12, 2025 if he doesn’t produce an anti-bullying PSA that would bring his suspension down to 6 months, which could create a bit of a dilemma for the UFC regarding the current lightweight title picture.
“Ahalkalakets” currently sits at #1 in the UFC lightweight rankings, and before his suspension the 27-year-old appeared to be the clear frontrunner to challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title next.
Makhachev welcomed Tsarukyan to the UFC in 2019 and took a hard-fought unanimous decision over the debuting fighter, and that victory was part of what has now turned into an incredible 14-fight win streak for the 32-year-old champion.
The UFC’s current pound-for-pound king has now defended his lightweight belt three times following his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, and it remains to be seen if Tsarukyan’s suspension will change the promotion’s plans regarding when Makhachev will fight next as well as who will be standing across from him.
