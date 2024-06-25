BKFC Part-Owner Conor McGregor Reacts to Rumored Debut for Ex-UFC Star
Combat sports fans might get to see another huge name from MMA make his debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship ring in the near future.
Yoel Romero Teases BKFC Debut
According to a recent episode of his podcast Overdogs Espanol, former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero is currently discussing a potential fight in BKFC for his next outing before “Soldier of God” returns to Bellator to challenge reigning Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (h/t @Pelunaton).
Now 47 years old, Romero stepped into the cage earlier this year at the first PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and won a unanimous decision over another longtime UFC veteran in Thiago Santos.
“Soldier of God” exited the UFC following a failed bid to claim the middleweight belt from Israel Adesanya at UFC 248, and after joining Bellator the former Olympian went on to challenge Vadim Nemkov for the promotion’s light heavyweight belt last year but lost a unanimous decision.
Conor McGregor Reacts To BKFC News
BKFC has firmly established itself as a staple of the combat sports landscape in recent years, and after Conor McGregor was announced as a part-owner of the promotion earlier this year it appears that “The Notorious” is keeping a close eye on developments with his new business venture.
The former two-division champion is understandably intrigued by the idea of Romero stepping into the BKFC ring, but unfortunately McGregor’s own return to fighting has been postponed until an unknown date after a broken toe forced him out of this weekend’s UFC 303 main event opposite Michael Chandler.
BKFC will have a huge opportunity to attract some new fans on July 20 when marquee attraction and UFC veteran “Platinum” Mike Perry takes on Jake Paul in the boxing ring, and potentially booking Romero for his BKFC debut will give the promotion another major name to build one of its future events around.
